‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Heated Gloves Are Your Designated Way to Survive the Cold This Winter

Isabella Noyes

Isabella Noyes

Published 4 hours ago: June 8, 2023 at 10:04 am -
Filed to:electric gloves
heated gloves
Heated Gloves Are Your Designated Way to Survive the Cold This Winter
If this is how you. normally look come winter, you might want to give these heated gloves a whirl. Image: iStock/m-gucci
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Winter is well and truly here, folks, and with it comes the sting of a cold wind whipping your face and frozen fingers that are impossible to type with. While we can’t exactly banish the wind, we can help warm up those stiff fingers. Allow us to introduce you to heated gloves, the perfect solution to cold hands whether you’re sitting at your desk or braving the world.

Heated gloves (sometimes known as electric gloves) are gloves that will heat up when turned on or connected to an external power source. Some are embedded with rechargeable battery packs, while others have to be connected to a USB outlet in order to work.

There’s no doubt that you can definitely get around with a regular pair of gloves, since many are well-insulated and effective at keeping those mitts toasty. However, electric gloves have that extra bit of oomph, especially if you don’t have access to affordable heating at home, you’re headed to the slopes for a ski holiday, or when your hometown hits such drastically low temperatures that even all those layers aren’t enough. Motorcyclists, in particular, could also benefit while riding their bikes through severely cold weather wearing heated gloves.

Are heated gloves safe?

It’s healthy to have a sense of self-preservation, so it’s understandable if you’re questioning whether heated gloves are shock-resistant and waterproof.

Most heated gloves feature wiring or batteries that are built-in with an automatic shutdown precaution, as well as a protective coating that prevents electrical shock in case its wiring does become exposed.

Many gloves are also made from layers of waterproof material, so they’re safe to wear whether you’re caught in the rain or snowboarding on the slopes.

The only main issue with heated gloves is that you can’t throw them in your washing machine if you notice a funky smell after months of wear and sweating. Instead, you’ll have to resort to spot cleaning them to ensure no water gets into the wires or battery, much like an electric blanket.

With that out of the way, here are our electric glove recommendations to keep those hands warm.

The best heated gloves to buy in Australia

Savior Heated Gloves

Heated Gloves Are Your Designated Way to Survive the Cold This Winter
Image: Savior

Likes:

  • Lasts up to six hours
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries
  • Three heating levels
  • Takes about two to three hours to recharge
  • Appropriate for subzero environments
  • Properly insulated with a soft pearl cotton layer and imported lambskin exterior

Dislikes:

  • Only comes in large size
  • Must be recharged before first use

Where to buy: Amazon ($219.99) | eBay ($96.79)

LPCRILLY Flexible Electric Heated Gloves

Heated Gloves Are Your Designated Way to Survive the Cold This Winter
Image: LPCRILLY

Like:

  • Flexible
  • Three customisable heat levels
  • Rechargeable battery can last between 2.5 to 5 hours
  • Comes in three different sizes
  • Has velcro wrist wrap to prevent chill running up your sleeves
  • PU leather exterior and fleece-lined interior
  • Doesn’t get too hot

Dislike:

  • Temperature change button can be annoying to configure
  • Rechargeable battery replacements can be difficult to track down once dead
  • Needs charging before first wear
  • Only heats fingers, not palm

Where to buy: Amazon ($168) | eBay ($243)

Karcore Heated Gloves

Karcore heated gloves
Image: Karcore

Like:

  • Up to five different levels of thermal control
  • A separate battery compartment, so you can take it in and out to recharge
  • Stretchy elastic cuffs
  • Fitted with a windproof buckle and wrist contraction
  • Palm touchscreen so you can still text and type on smartphone display
  • Waterproof and windproof

Dislike:

  • Only available in medium or large
  • Expensive
  • Can feel too bulky and stiff to wear for everyday use

Where to buy: Amazon (from $314.82)

Ororo Heated Gloves

Ororo heated gloves
Image: Ororo

Like:

  • Three heat settings
  • Available in three different sizes
  • Touchscreen compatible
  • Battery life can last up to eight hours on low heat setting
  • Adjustable velcro cuff
  • Water-resistant
  • Keeps entire hand warm instead of just fingers.

Dislike:

  • Exterior is bulky and closely resembles a ski glove
  • Can struggle to remove and re-insert battery from tight pocket
  • Gloves may take up to five minutes to fully warm up

Where to buy: Amazon ($159.99)

Snow Deer Heated Gloves

Snow Deer heated gloves
Image: Snow Deer

Like:

  • Three heating levels
  • Up to six hours battery life
  • Touchscreen enabled for any device
  • Features removable battery so it can be put in washing machine (hand wash recommended)
  • Windproof and waterproof
  • Adjustable wrist buckle

Dislike:

  • Very expensive
  • Only comes in small size
  • Heating concentrated on fingers only, not palms
  • Gloves can take up to five minutes to warm up

Where to buy: Amazon ($358.49)

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Isabella Noyes

Isabella Noyes

Isabella Noyes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.