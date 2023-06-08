Heated Gloves Are Your Designated Way to Survive the Cold This Winter

Winter is well and truly here, folks, and with it comes the sting of a cold wind whipping your face and frozen fingers that are impossible to type with. While we can’t exactly banish the wind, we can help warm up those stiff fingers. Allow us to introduce you to heated gloves, the perfect solution to cold hands whether you’re sitting at your desk or braving the world.
Heated gloves (sometimes known as electric gloves) are gloves that will heat up when turned on or connected to an external power source. Some are embedded with rechargeable battery packs, while others have to be connected to a USB outlet in order to work.
There’s no doubt that you can definitely get around with a regular pair of gloves, since many are well-insulated and effective at keeping those mitts toasty. However, electric gloves have that extra bit of oomph, especially if you don’t have access to affordable heating at home, you’re headed to the slopes for a ski holiday, or when your hometown hits such drastically low temperatures that even all those layers aren’t enough. Motorcyclists, in particular, could also benefit while riding their bikes through severely cold weather wearing heated gloves.
Are heated gloves safe?
It’s healthy to have a sense of self-preservation, so it’s understandable if you’re questioning whether heated gloves are shock-resistant and waterproof.
Most heated gloves feature wiring or batteries that are built-in with an automatic shutdown precaution, as well as a protective coating that prevents electrical shock in case its wiring does become exposed.
Many gloves are also made from layers of waterproof material, so they’re safe to wear whether you’re caught in the rain or snowboarding on the slopes.
The only main issue with heated gloves is that you can’t throw them in your washing machine if you notice a funky smell after months of wear and sweating. Instead, you’ll have to resort to spot cleaning them to ensure no water gets into the wires or battery, much like an electric blanket.
With that out of the way, here are our electric glove recommendations to keep those hands warm.
The best heated gloves to buy in Australia
Savior Heated Gloves
Likes:
- Lasts up to six hours
- Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries
- Three heating levels
- Takes about two to three hours to recharge
- Appropriate for subzero environments
- Properly insulated with a soft pearl cotton layer and imported lambskin exterior
Dislikes:
- Only comes in large size
- Must be recharged before first use
Where to buy: Amazon ($219.99) | eBay ($96.79)
LPCRILLY Flexible Electric Heated Gloves
Like:
- Flexible
- Three customisable heat levels
- Rechargeable battery can last between 2.5 to 5 hours
- Comes in three different sizes
- Has velcro wrist wrap to prevent chill running up your sleeves
- PU leather exterior and fleece-lined interior
- Doesn’t get too hot
Dislike:
- Temperature change button can be annoying to configure
- Rechargeable battery replacements can be difficult to track down once dead
- Needs charging before first wear
- Only heats fingers, not palm
Where to buy: Amazon ($168) | eBay ($243)
Karcore Heated Gloves
Like:
- Up to five different levels of thermal control
- A separate battery compartment, so you can take it in and out to recharge
- Stretchy elastic cuffs
- Fitted with a windproof buckle and wrist contraction
- Palm touchscreen so you can still text and type on smartphone display
- Waterproof and windproof
Dislike:
- Only available in medium or large
- Expensive
- Can feel too bulky and stiff to wear for everyday use
Where to buy: Amazon (from $314.82)
Ororo Heated Gloves
Like:
- Three heat settings
- Available in three different sizes
- Touchscreen compatible
- Battery life can last up to eight hours on low heat setting
- Adjustable velcro cuff
- Water-resistant
- Keeps entire hand warm instead of just fingers.
Dislike:
- Exterior is bulky and closely resembles a ski glove
- Can struggle to remove and re-insert battery from tight pocket
- Gloves may take up to five minutes to fully warm up
Where to buy: Amazon ($159.99)
Snow Deer Heated Gloves
Like:
- Three heating levels
- Up to six hours battery life
- Touchscreen enabled for any device
- Features removable battery so it can be put in washing machine (hand wash recommended)
- Windproof and waterproof
- Adjustable wrist buckle
Dislike:
- Very expensive
- Only comes in small size
- Heating concentrated on fingers only, not palms
- Gloves can take up to five minutes to warm up
Where to buy: Amazon ($358.49)
