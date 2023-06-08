Heated Gloves Are Your Designated Way to Survive the Cold This Winter

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Winter is well and truly here, folks, and with it comes the sting of a cold wind whipping your face and frozen fingers that are impossible to type with. While we can’t exactly banish the wind, we can help warm up those stiff fingers. Allow us to introduce you to heated gloves, the perfect solution to cold hands whether you’re sitting at your desk or braving the world.

Heated gloves (sometimes known as electric gloves) are gloves that will heat up when turned on or connected to an external power source. Some are embedded with rechargeable battery packs, while others have to be connected to a USB outlet in order to work.

There’s no doubt that you can definitely get around with a regular pair of gloves, since many are well-insulated and effective at keeping those mitts toasty. However, electric gloves have that extra bit of oomph, especially if you don’t have access to affordable heating at home, you’re headed to the slopes for a ski holiday, or when your hometown hits such drastically low temperatures that even all those layers aren’t enough. Motorcyclists, in particular, could also benefit while riding their bikes through severely cold weather wearing heated gloves.

Are heated gloves safe?

It’s healthy to have a sense of self-preservation, so it’s understandable if you’re questioning whether heated gloves are shock-resistant and waterproof.

Most heated gloves feature wiring or batteries that are built-in with an automatic shutdown precaution, as well as a protective coating that prevents electrical shock in case its wiring does become exposed.

Many gloves are also made from layers of waterproof material, so they’re safe to wear whether you’re caught in the rain or snowboarding on the slopes.

The only main issue with heated gloves is that you can’t throw them in your washing machine if you notice a funky smell after months of wear and sweating. Instead, you’ll have to resort to spot cleaning them to ensure no water gets into the wires or battery, much like an electric blanket.

With that out of the way, here are our electric glove recommendations to keep those hands warm.

The best heated gloves to buy in Australia

Savior Heated Gloves

Likes:

Lasts up to six hours

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

Three heating levels

Takes about two to three hours to recharge

Appropriate for subzero environments

Properly insulated with a soft pearl cotton layer and imported lambskin exterior

Dislikes:

Only comes in large size

Must be recharged before first use

Where to buy: Amazon ($219.99) | eBay ($96.79)

LPCRILLY Flexible Electric Heated Gloves

Like:

Flexible

Three customisable heat levels

Rechargeable battery can last between 2.5 to 5 hours

Comes in three different sizes

Has velcro wrist wrap to prevent chill running up your sleeves

PU leather exterior and fleece-lined interior

Doesn’t get too hot

Dislike:

Temperature change button can be annoying to configure

Rechargeable battery replacements can be difficult to track down once dead

Needs charging before first wear

Only heats fingers, not palm

Where to buy: Amazon ($168) | eBay ($243)

Karcore Heated Gloves

Like:

Up to five different levels of thermal control

A separate battery compartment, so you can take it in and out to recharge

Stretchy elastic cuffs

Fitted with a windproof buckle and wrist contraction

Palm touchscreen so you can still text and type on smartphone display

Waterproof and windproof

Dislike:

Only available in medium or large

Expensive

Can feel too bulky and stiff to wear for everyday use

Where to buy: Amazon (from $314.82)

Ororo Heated Gloves

Like:

Three heat settings

Available in three different sizes

Touchscreen compatible

Battery life can last up to eight hours on low heat setting

Adjustable velcro cuff

Water-resistant

Keeps entire hand warm instead of just fingers.

Dislike:

Exterior is bulky and closely resembles a ski glove

Can struggle to remove and re-insert battery from tight pocket

Gloves may take up to five minutes to fully warm up

Where to buy: Amazon ($159.99)

Snow Deer Heated Gloves

Like:

Three heating levels

Up to six hours battery life

Touchscreen enabled for any device

Features removable battery so it can be put in washing machine (hand wash recommended)

Windproof and waterproof

Adjustable wrist buckle

Dislike:

Very expensive

Only comes in small size

Heating concentrated on fingers only, not palms

Gloves can take up to five minutes to warm up

Where to buy: Amazon ($358.49)