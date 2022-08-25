Everything You Need if You’re Planning a Last Minute Trip to the Slopes This Winter

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re planning a last-minute trip to Thredbo, Perisher or maybe even New Zealand for what’s left of the winter snow this ski season and still don’t have your kit yet – don’t panic. Now’s actually the best time to shop around for some last-minute snow gear. Why? You, my friend, get to take advantage of all the (almost) end-of-season snow deals.

Big brands such as Kathmandu, Columbia and more have already started to discount some winter wear, so it’s a good opportunity to grab what you can now before they all sell out because we’re looking at almost 50% off here.

If you’re not in a rush because you’re hitting up Europe’s slopes come Christmas time or want to just prepare early for next year, you’ve got a bit more breathing room, so our recommendation is to keep this page bookmarked for updates on any new sales that are likely to run right through until November.

Now, if it’s your first time heading to the snow, whether it’s with friends or family, there are a few items of winter clothing you’ll need to take with you to prepare you for the chill. Snow jackets, pants, gloves and thermals are all necessary items of clothing that you can’t skimp out on when it comes to braving the Arctic elements.

Even if you don’t plan on participating in some winter sports, you’ll still need most of these clothes if you want to take part in some tobogganing or snowman building.

Below, we’ve rounded up all of the essentials you’ll need that also happen to have a sweet discount on them right now.

Essential winter clothes to bring on your snow trip

Snow jackets/suits

It goes without saying that the first piece of winter wear you’ll want to bring with you on your ski trip is a waterproof, windproof and fully insulating snow jacket or suit. Why? They’re the best way to protect yourself from the elements on the slopes. It can get extremely cold the further up the mountain you climb.

Just imagine sitting on ski lifts in a soggy turtleneck or woollen jumper. Not only could you give yourself a nasty chill, but you could be exposing yourself to dangerous conditions such as frostbite or hypothermia.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on snow jackets and suits below for men, women and kids.

Snow pants

Once you’ve picked your snow jacket, you’ll want to grab a comfortable pair of snow pants to go with it. Keep in mind that you’ll likely be wearing tights or track pants underneath, as well as some thick socks, so you’ll want to ensure that you pick a pair that’s a size up from what you’d usually wear.

The best ski pants usually have two layers of fabric along the legs and zippable pockets, so you won’t lose your belongings while out on the fields.

Have a squiz at some of these comfy and stylish ski pants to keep your butt nice and toasty while shredding some slopes:

Thermals

If you’ve never ever been to the snow before, there’s a single winter clothes rule you simply cannot break: dress in layers. If you thought you could get away wearing a puffer jacket and some track pants, you’ll be sorely mistaken. One layer of clothing is simply not enough to withstand subzero temperatures all around, especially if you plan on frolicking in the snow.

You might feel a little like a marshmallow waddling through your ski resort, but you’ll be the toastiest marshmallow walking around with your thermals.

For the ladies, it’s best to get started with a long-sleeved turtleneck thermal top, such as this one that’s going for cheap at $21.95. If you’d prefer to have another zippable layer of warmth over that, you can absolutely also grab this long-sleeved bike jersey for $139.25 (with code ‘SNSAUGUST’).

The gents will also need a long-sleeved base layer, so grab this one here for $62.99. There’s also a zipped-up turtleneck version too if you prefer, that’s the same price.

Don’t forget that when you’re wearing your ski pants, you’ll want a pair of thermal tights or pants underneath. If you plan to spend all your time on the slopes, you’re bound to cop a few rough tumbles. And we’re certain you’ll feel the icy cold blast of wind blowing against your backside or “brrr” with snow that’s found its way down your ski pants.

Women can grab this pair of cosy thermals for $26.99 or if you’re feeling indulgent, you won’t regret this pair of fluffy fur-lined tights for $19.97.

Unfortunately, we didn’t spot any fluffy tights in the men’s thermals range, but there’s a good pair of base layer pants on sale here for $17.99.

Shoe-wear

Most people think they can get away with a cute pair of ugg boots while stomping through the snow and while that might fly around your local shops, we’d advise otherwise.

Not only do most pairs of ugg boots possess zero grip for slippery surfaces, but they also lack the full insulation and waterproof material that’s needed to keep your socks from getting wet.

If you wake up to heavy snowfall from overnight, not only will your feet freeze and fall off (just kidding), but you’ll probably struggle to get the fluffy lining inside your boots dry again.

When buying a new pair of snow boots to wear around when you’re off the slopes, look for insulation, height and functional closures before committing to your fit. You probably won’t purchase your own board so you won’t need to buy your own ski or snowboarding boots since you’ll need specific ones that can strap into your skis or board.

Check out our top picks for some fashionable but practical winter boots to wear while traversing through town.

Snow gloves

The metal on ski poles can get frightfully cold after an hour on the slopes. Your hands can also go numb after pushing yourself up from an unfortunate face plant, too.

That’s why those five-fingered woollen ones won’t do. All these gloves can do is get wet and make your fingers even colder than they’d be without them. You’re better off investing in a pair of proper snow gloves.

You also can’t hire snow gloves since it’s unhygienic to borrow someone else’s, so most ski rental places will make you buy your own.

We’ve rounded up a few of our waterproof and well-insulating faves: