12 Colourful Winter Fashion Items To Brighten Up Grey Days

As the cooler weather starts to roll through, you’re probably staring blankly at your wardrobe every morning and realising how very few winter clothes you have. And after two winters in lockdown, what you do have hanging in your winter wardrobe probably feels a little dull — dopamine dressing is real.

So to help you brighten things up a bit, we trawled the internet to find a bunch of colourful jackets, jumpers, trackies, pants, jeans, cardigans and knits to help brighten up even the greyest of winter days.

Shop Colourful Jackets, Pants, Trackies and Coats for Winter

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Men’s The Hawkins Jacket

Zip up this retro jacket for a not-too-warm, not-too-cool look this winter. As part of the totally rad collab between Stranger Things and Quiksilver, this all-cotton jacket comes straight out of the 1986 archives to deliver an authentic vintage vibe.

Where to buy: Quiksilver ($159.99)

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Womens Lenora Windbreaker Jacket

We can’t let them dudes have all the fun! This windbreaker jacket also comes from the collab between Stranger Things and Quiksilver and is the perfect pop of colour when you’re layering up for winter.

Where to buy: Quiksilver ($ 99.99)

Rollas Eastcoast Flares

Continuing the vintage vibes, 1970s corduroy flares from Aussie brand Rolla’s will become your new go-to staple in your winter wardrobe.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($149.95)

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Jogger Pants

Another wardrobe staple? The Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers — honestly, guys or girl, these classic trackie dacks are so damn soft and comfortable that you’ll likely buy multiple pairs. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($60)

Cotton On Everyday Rib Boyfriend Cardi

Ah, we’re already obsessed with the style and fit of the ribbed boyfriend cardi. Thanks to the knitted fabric, open front and oversized fit, this cardi can be worn with any outfit for maximum comfort and warmth.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($39.99)

Stussy Stock Raglan Sherpa Jacket

What would a winter wardrobe be without a sherpa jacket? The Stussy Stock Raglan Sherpa Jacket is made from 100% polyester sherpa and features a self-fabric stand collar, front zip closure, zip-up pockets at hips and a pocket with a woven label on the left side of the chest.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($159.95)

AERE Straight Leg Linen Pants

Dress pants are having a moment this season. After seeing them all over TikTok, we went on the hunt to find our faves, and what we found was the AERE straight leg linen pants from THE ICONIC. Coming in six different colourways, they’re comfy, flattering and perfect for work and weekends.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($120)

Cotton On Skinny Stretch Chinos

While these look like they could be more of a skinny leg jean, we promise you they have the stretch and style of a chino. They’re also super affordable winter pants for men.

Where to buy: Cotton On ($49.99)

P.E Nation All Around Jacket

It’s like an unwritten rule that you need to own a cute little puffer jacket for winter if you live in a colder climate. We love this baby blue one from Aussie athleisure brand P.E Nation.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($299)

Adidas Performance Hyperglam Fleece Pants

Your lockdown trackies are probably well and truly worn out by now, and these Adidas Performance ones are the upgrade your winter wardrobe needs.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($90)

Carhartt Michigan Coat

If you’re looking to invest in a new jacket for winter, this Carhartt one might just be your best bet. While it is on the pricier side, it’s made to last. Designed with a heavy-weight organic cotton outer and a wool-blend inner lining, it’s comfortable, warm and durable.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($295.95)

Calli Cameron Blazer

Sick of busting out that boring black blazer? Why not invest in a coloured one like this one from Calli for winter? The mint green pairs perfectly with white dress pants for an in-office look, or if it’s a casual Friday, with blue denim jeans and sneakers.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($149.95)

Oh, and if you’re heading for the slopes this winter, we’ve got you covered for that too. You can check out our full snow gear round-up right here.