How to Celebrate World Tourism Day During a Global Pandemic

Today is World Tourism Day, and while our travel options have been seriously limited all year, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t mark the occasion. Yes, we’re talking about virtual travel. (Again.) Like everyone else, we hit the digital travel pretty hard at the beginning of the pandemic, when it seemed like it was going to be a short-lived novelty. But several months later, here we are, still mostly stuck at home.

Even if you cycled through the museums, parks and International Space Station early on, you’ll be happy to hear that there are even more virtual travel options than ever. And just in time for World Tourism Day, Google Arts & Culture has put together a new collection of cultural destinations around the world that you can visit without leaving your living room. Here’s what’s available.

Where can I visit virtually?

There are so many options for virtual travel at this stage, that it can be hard to know where to start. Fortunately, Google has made this a little easier by putting collections together to help you navigate their offerings. Let’s take a look:

Museums

Have you always wanted to visit the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, or the Ohara Museum of Art in Japan? Well, now’s your chance, and you won’t have to spend hours wandering the galleries to find the pieces you’re interested in most. Visit the landing page to search, scroll or use a map to find the perfect museum.

Street View

Get an up-close look at some of the world’s most famous landmarks, as seen in Google Street View. These includes places like the Taj Mahal, the Palace of Versailles, the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Colosseum.

Other adventures

Make yourself a snack and get comfortable while you explore a selection of abandoned places, Plitvice Lakes National Park, Serengeti National Park, Kilimanjaro National Park the Aztec sites in Mexico and other bucket list destinations around the world.