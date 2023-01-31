Shut Up and Drive: The Top Aussie Road Trip Routes in 2023

International travel may be back on, but, like everything, it’s not exactly cheap. An alternative is to explore more of our own backyard (which in Australia happens to be very large) and a road trip is a perfect way to do it.

There are a lot of great Aussie road trips to choose from, but thanks to new data from Nextbase, one of the world’s leading dashcam manufacturers, we now know the top road trip destinations in Australia in 2023.

Collated from over a thousand votes, here are the top road trip routes for 2023:

Great Ocean Road, Victoria Cairns to Cape York, Queensland Margaret River Coastline, West Australia Tasmanian Ring Road, Tasmania Perth to Ningaloo, Western Australia Kangaroo Island, South Australia Darwin to Katherine, Northern Territory Grand Pacific Drive, New South Wales Great Alpine Road, Victoria Adelaide to Coober Pedy, South Australia Great Green Way, Queensland Lismore Loop, New South Wales

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the Great Ocean Road is the most popular road trip destination among Aussies this year. The route takes you through some stunning scenery including the legendary 12 Apostles.

Nextbase ambassador and Supercar driver David Reynolds said of the results:

“We all love hitting the road with family or mates, stopping in at a local bakery on the way, there is no better way to see the country. The Great Ocean Road has amazing scenery along the coast line and into the Otway’s rainforest. It’s a must drive for every Australian.”

Of course, road safety is a priority when considering a road trip, so ensure you’re well-equipped before your drive and don’t fall into any bad habits that could get you fined in different states.

If you want to pair your trip with some R&R while it’s still summer, these are the top beaches in Australia you should visit while you’re at it.