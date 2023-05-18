ASUS ROG Ally Australian Pricing Has Landed, and Preorders Are Now Live

ASUS has announced local Australian pricing for its upcoming ROG Ally handheld PC.

The handheld, which has been positioned as a strong competitor to Valve’s Steam Deck, is set to make waves in Australia. As Aussies know, the house that Gordon Freeman built is yet to launch its domineering handheld PC on Australian shores (though that hasn’t stopped various grey importers and scalpers from bringing it over at inflated prices). The ASUS ROG Ally is, therefore, in an enviable position locally — a market all of its own, unsullied by Valve’s competing machine. Sure, it’s got the Aya Neo to contend with, but even those devices haven’t made significant inroads yet.

Right now, we’ve only got pricing for the Z1 Extreme 512GB model so far. We’ll update this piece should other models receive local pricing.

Here’s what you need to know right now:

When is the ASUS ROG Ally available in Australia?

June 13th, 2023.

How much is the ASUS ROG Ally in Australia?

Z1 Extreme 512GB Model: $1,299 AUD/$1,499 NZD

Where can I preorder it in Australia?

The official Australian stockists are JB Hi-Fi and ASUS. The official New Zealand stockists are JB Hi-Fi and PB Tech. Preorders went live at 3:00 pm AEST, May 17.

Preorder at JB here (Australia)

Preorder at JB here (NZ)

Preorder at PB Tech here (NZ)

Preoder at ASUS AU here

Full spec sheet: