Jetstar Is Celebrating Its 19th Birthday With Free Flights

To celebrate its 19th birthday, Jetstar has launched a FEEL 19 AGAIN competition, with 12 domestic and six international free return flights from 86 different destinations up for grabs.

Normally you give gifts to the birthday person, but this time, Jetstar wants to treat a few lucky people so they can live their best lives, jet-setting around like they’re 19 again. (That’s if you were lucky enough to do that, COVID-19 robbed me of travelling when I was 19).

According to Lana Hall, Aussie Life Coach, your desire to travel and look for adventure is something that should be explored in all stages of your life.

“Holidays and travel can build new connections in our brain, which can then lead to new ideas about who you are, who you can be, and what’s possible for you! It also helps spark inspiration and boosts creativity, as it opens your mind to different ways to live,” Hall told Jetstar.

That’s why Jetstar wants to give some lucky Aussies the chance to win free flights and scratch that travel itch.

Let’s find out how you can win, shall we?

How to enter Jetstar’s free flight competition

The Jetstar free flight competition kicked off on May 25 and will close on May 31 at 11:59 pm.

To enter, head to Jetstar’s Instagram and share, in 19 words or less, your answer to the following: “If you could try any job for a day, what would it be and why?”

Jetstar said it will select 19 of the most creative and funny responses on June 1, so you better put your thinking caps on. For a free flight, I’d do just about anything, to be honest.

Some thought starters Jetstar shared were being a ghost hunter in Adelaide or a mascot in Tokyo. Essentially, the brand just wants to know what your inner 19-year-old has always wanted to try.

If you are one of the 19 semi-finalists, you will then have until 11:59 pm on June 4 to send Jetstar a short video explaining why you’d be the best fit for the job.

Then, the best entries, as chosen by Jetstar, will be put to a vote by Jetstar’s followers on June 5.

Best of luck, travel fans!