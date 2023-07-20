Flights to Japan Are Seriously Cheap With Jetstar Right Now

In case your Instagram feed hasn’t hinted at this fact yet, this year seems to be the year of Japanese travel. The destination has been a particularly popular one in recent months, and Jetstar seemingly understands this, because it had dropped a (very short) sale on flights to Japan for Aussie travellers.

If you’d like to take advantage of the deal and get a sweet holiday for a bargain, here’s what you need to know.

Flights to Japan are on sale with Jetstar

The Jetstar sale is slinging return flights from Japan to certain Aussie cities for free.

Basically, you can purchase a one-way ticket to selected Japanese destinations from certain Australian cities, and the return flight could be free. Here are the steps Jetstar has shared if you want to nab a return flight from Japan during the sale.

Below is quoted from the Jetstar website.

Click the deal for your preferred destination and travel period below.

Make sure you select a ‘return’ booking.

Update the number of passengers you’d like to book for.

Choose your preferred departure date. This can be any date.

Choose your return date. This can only be within the Travel Periods listed below.

Look for a return flight labelled $0 (may not be available on all flights or days).

The flights to Japan sale is running now through to 11.59 pm AEST on Friday, July 21, 2023, unless sold out prior.

Certain flights have already sold out – this deal is moving fast, people – so you’re going to need to run if you want to nab a deal.

Flight dates range from mid-October 2023 through to June 2023, depending on the destination you choose. It’s a pretty brilliant deal if you ask us. Read all about it via the website here.

