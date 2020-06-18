$19 Domestic Flights: Jetstar’s Latest Sale to Help You Travel Again

Travel enthusiasts in Australia are in for a treat. As of 19 June, Jetstar is offering $19 flights across 22 domestic routes while additional flights will be available at reduced prices. Given international travel is more or less out of the question for 2020, this is music to our ears.

However, there are only 10,000 seats up for grabs so if you’re looking to bag a $19 flight, you may need to think fast. Some of the popular routes include travel from Melbourne to Sydney, Sydney to the Gold Coast, Melbourne to Byron Bay, Brisbane to the Whitsunday Coast and Adelaide to Cairns.

If these don’t get you excited, you may need to dish out just a little bit more to go from Sydney to Whitesunday Coast ($59), Melbourne to Adelaide ($49) or Mackay to Brisbane ($49).

The four-day sale for travel dates between July and October only lasts until the end of Monday 22 June. You can head to the Jetstar website if you’re keen to start making travel plans again.

To round off the good news, Qantas will also allow its customers to earn triple points on flights from 27 June until 31 October.

Offering cheap fares is part of Qantas CEO Alan Joyce’s’ ‘Tourism Recovery’ plan.

“There is huge pent up demand for air travel, with people wanting to get away after months of being stuck at home. Our research tells us more than 75 per cent of Australians intend to fly in the next six months,” Joyce said in a statement.

“We know that these low fares will encourage even more people to get on a flight to take a short holiday or visit family and friends. We’ve already seen our flights from Sydney to Cairns fill up on the days after the proposed Queensland border opening date of 10 July 2020, so we’re adding more,” Joyce said.

In his state, Joyce also mentioned Western Australia and Tasmania flights will follow once border closures are lifted an interstate travel is allowed once again.