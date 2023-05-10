A Look at Centrelink Payment Rates and the Aussie Support Options You May Not Know About

Well, folks. Another budget day has been and gone and everyone is judging the winners and losers, accordingly. One of the major points of interest for this federal budget was the cost-of-living crisis and the Centrelink payments that support Aussies doing it tough.

The most notable areas of change sit across Centrelink support for single parents, folks receiving JobSeeker payments and rent assistance for low-income households. So, what’s changing and what services are available right now? Let’s take a look.

Centrelink changes: What was announced in the budget?

If you’d like a full rundown of the most notable winners and losers of the 2023 budget, you can find our explainer here.

When it comes to support services and Centrelink rates, here are the updates you need to know about.

Single parents will have their base payments continued until their youngest child turns 14, which is up from the previous age of eight, providing six more years of support payments.

will have their base payments continued until their youngest child turns 14, which is up from the previous age of eight, providing six more years of support payments. Rent assistance for low-income households is being allocated $2.7 billion over five years. The maximum rate of rent assistance allowances for those on government payments will be increased by 15%. (Slated to kick off September 20).

is being allocated $2.7 billion over five years. The maximum rate of rent assistance allowances for those on government payments will be increased by 15%. (Slated to kick off September 20). Income support payments through Centrelink are seeing an investment of $4.9 billion over five years. The JobSeeker, Austudy and Youth Allowance rates will be increased by $40 a fortnight.

through Centrelink are seeing an investment of $4.9 billion over five years. The JobSeeker, Austudy and Youth Allowance rates will be increased by $40 a fortnight. Energy bill relief is coming with a $3 billion allocation. Up to $500 will be paid to pensioners, veterans, concession card holders and those on government support payments. Up to $650 will be paid to small businesses, too.

Centrelink payment rates: Where are they sitting now?

As of late March, certain Centrelink rates saw an increase. Services Australia confirmed that payment rates for Jobseeker, aged pension and single-parent benefits would be increasing from March 20, 2023. If you’re wondering what that means and for who, here’s a quick rundown.

As a whole, payments increased by about 3.7 per cent.

Per a statement from Services Australia, rates of payment for pensions are reviewed in March and September each year. This year, it was confirmed that those eligible for the Age Pension, Carer Payment and Disability Support Pension would be seeing an increase of $37.50 a fortnight for singles and $56.40 a fortnight for couples (combined).

For Jobseeker recipients, maximum fortnightly welfare payments are now:

Single, no children $693.10 Single, with a dependent child or children $745.20 Single, 60 or older, after 9 continuous months on payment $745.20 Partnered $631.20 Single principal carer granted an exemption from mutual obligation requirements for any of the following: foster caring, non-parent relative caring under a court order, homeschooling, distance education, large family

How do I ensure I get the latest rate?

Well, the great thing here is that you don’t need to do anything at all. The new payment rate should automatically land in your Centrelink online account or Express Plus Centrelink mobile app.

What other support payments are available?

As our pals at Nine have shared, there are other support payments you can claim through the government if you’re going through a tough time financially.

You can take a look through your local Savings Finder (VIC, NSW, ACT, WA, QLD) and search through to see if any services make sense for you.

Some are pretty simple, actually.

For example, Victorians may be able to get $250 if they compare their energy bill before June 30, 2023. In NSW, certain drivers can claim a 40 per cent rebate of up to $750 if they spend $375 or more on tolls each financial year. And over in Queensland, there’s an electricity rebate available for certain pensioners and seniors that amounts to $372.20 per year.

The next update to these rates is set for September 2023, so we’ll be sure to update you with the latest when we land there.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.