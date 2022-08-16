IKEA Festival Is Bringing Us Interior Design Speed Dating

Forget everything you’ve ever thought about the concept of speed dating. Because in one quick announcement, IKEA has given the term a whole new meaning – one that I am extremely interested in learning more about.

The IKEA Festival is going to be running from August 26 through to September 10 and as a part of the whole celebration, stores will be hosting free workshops, Swedish food tastings, expert talks, and interior design speed dating sessions (!) for any design lovers who would like to take advantage.

The theme of the festival, which is running both online and IRL, is ‘From Dreaming to Doing’, and according to IKEA it “aims to inspire everyone to release their passions, creativity and potential of their life at home”.

Sydney has been chosen as a host city, along with New York, Stockholm, Tokyo and Paris, so on September 3 a series of talks and events will be live-streamed from the Tempe location. There will be chances to experience design speed dating (and other events) in stores all over Australia, though – in case you’re wondering.

Here are some of the most exciting options on offer.

What events are running at IKEA Australia?

If you’re interested in checking out the IKEA Festival in person, some of the biggest events from the schedule include:

Interior Design Speed Dating: Sit down with an IKEA interior designer for a 20-minute ‘speed date’ to get styling advice and help solve design dilemmas in the home.

Details available here.

Live Cooking Demo: Vegan Food blogger and Instagrammer Liz Mui will be doing a live cooking demo of her plant-based, sustainable dish created just for IKEA Festival, Sticky Soy Garlic Plant Balls. Enjoy free tasting of Liz’s dish, which you can re-create at home.

IKEA Tempe, Sydney: September 3, 12:00 pm

Build a Mini Terrarium: Led live in-store by plant influencer Alan Chan join this step-by-step workshop to create the perfect terrarium to take home and bring a little bit of nature indoors.

IKEA Tempe, Sydney: September 3, 11:00 am and 1:00 pm

Rental-friendly tips – maximise your home: Learn to maximise your living space with the right furniture and storage, with rental-friendly tips from IKEA interior designers.

IKEA Tempe, Sydney: September 3, 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm

Plant workshop: IKEA live plant experts take you through tips and tricks on how to care for your live plants

Details available here.

Floral arrangement workshop: Join us for a free workshop on how to arrange flowers to form beautiful displays for your home.

Details available here.

Is anyone else ridiculously excited to learn everything there is to know about styling, furniture, and general cosy home skills? Read on about the IKEA Festival here.

While we have you, did you know you can buy second-hand IKEA furniture? Because you absolutely can.