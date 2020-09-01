IKEA’s Latest ‘How-To’ Catalogue Will Sort Out Your Home Inspo Needs

In celebration of its 70th birthday, IKEA’s turned its new catalogue into a ‘how-to’ problem solving guide for our home inspo needs, and we absolutely love to see it.

We’re at home more than ever before, with smaller budgets and maybe even smaller spaces. The IKEA Catalogue 2021 is keeping this, and the times we’re living in mind, with the release of its 70th edition.

Each page of the catalogue is filled with problem-solving tips, hands-on ideas and practical advice as well as hundreds of new and returning products. It hopes to make our living space “cosier, smarter, more sustainable and more beautiful”.

You can grab it at the store or browse through it online starting today, 1 September. I had a little play around with the online version just now and the layout is quite impressive. It’s also user-friendly and full of details we’d all want at a quick glance.

“Life at home has never been more important as it is today,” said Christine Gough, Country Home Furnishing and Retail Design Manager for IKEA Australia in a media release.

“As we all spend more time at home, our spaces are working harder than ever before. For many of us, the reality of life at home means spaces and budgets that are shrinking in size. That’s why we’ve focused the solutions in this year’s catalogue on affordability and small space living.”

Interestingly, IKEA carries out in-depth research each year and visits people’s homes around the world to understand their hopes and dreams as well as their frustrations.

The six homes in the catalogue represent different living situations so whether you’re a young couple in your first apartment or a growing family in a rental, there’s bound to be something to pique your interest.