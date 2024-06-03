10 Of The Comfiest Electric Blankets and Heated Throws for Winter

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Australian winter is settling in, meaning that our uninsulated homes will inevitably turn into mini ice boxes. You can mitigate the cold in a number of ways, but running the heater is expensive, and wheat bags don’t stay warm for very long. So may we suggest an electric blanket.

Electric blankets go underneath your sheet and plug into a wall socket. They have external controllers, so you can make the blanket the perfect temperature without needing to leave your bed. They also come with shut-off timers, so you don’t need to worry about waking up sweating in the middle of the night.

There are also heated electric throw blankets, if you wanna stay warm on the couch or at your work desk.

Are electric blankets safe?

For years electric blankets have gotten a pretty bad rap, people were (and rightly so) hesitant to invest in them for safety reasons. The idea of leaving them on all night, or forgetting to turn them off in the morning made people nervous.

These days, most of them come with an auto shut-off mode that’s triggered by a timer, which will make sure the blanket will turn off after a desired amount of time. It’s important to read the instruction manual that comes with your blanket to see how many volts it can handle as well as what kind of outlets it’s compatible with so that you use it safely and get longevity out of it.

Do they last?

If you follow the care instructions on how to look after your electric blanket, you can usually get a few winters out of them (I’ve had mine for five years now), making them a worthwhile investment. If you ever notice any brown spots on your blanket, it’s time to chuck it and buy a new one. Brown spots likely mean that it’s overheated in that area or there’s damage to the wires causing burnt areas.

Will your electricity bill skyrocket?

They’re generally cheaper than cranking the heater up as they chew up less power. Every blanket comes with an instruction manual that will outline how many watts it is, so you can usually figure out pretty quickly how much power it will use with regular usage.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of affordable electric blankets so you can stay warm this winter.

Best electric blankets

Giselle Bedding Heated Electric Blanket

Get a warm, cosy night’s sleep with this Giselle fitted blanket. Featuring a 100% polyester underlay made for long-lasting and comfortable use, you can choose between three different temperature settings using its detachable controller. And if you forget to switch it off, or it gets too hot, the overheat protection function will kick in and shut off power instantly. Shop eBay, from $39.95 (usually $76.99)

Dreamaker Electric Blanket

Essential for cold winter nights, this particular blanket comes with two detachable controllers that allow you to choose from three different heat settings. Perfect for couples who run at different temperatures. Shop Amazon, $109.95

Dreamaker Diere Quilted Bamboo Blend Electric Blanket

This blanket is made with a bamboo blend, so it’s more breathable than a regular polyester electric heated blanket. Shop Temple & Webster, from $129 (usually $139)

Jason Fully-Fitted Washable Electric Blanket

There’s nothing worse than slipping into freezing cold sheets and having to lie there, helpless and shivering, while waiting for them to warm up. That’s where this baby comes in. Fitted with dual controls, overheat protection and three heat settings to suit your personal body temp preference, all you have to do is switch it on a couple of minutes before you want to get into bed, and voila, you’ll be toasty in no time. Shop Big W, $59

Breville Bodyzone Plus Electric Blanket

This electric blanket from Breville can be connected to a phone app, so you can control the temperature from anywhere in your home. Shop Myer, from $399

Tontine Sherpa Blanket

The Tontine Sherpa electric double bed size blanket is a perfect combination of warmth and comfort for those long cold winter nights. It comes with a cosy Sherpa bottom layer for added warmth, so it’s great for those who live in colder climates. It features dual controllers so you and your partner can set your sides to the ideal sleeping temperature. Shop Big W, from $99

Best electric throw blankets

Dreamaker Faux Fur Electric Heated Throw

This electric heated throw blanket is covered in a plush faux fur, so you can snuggle up with it on the couch, in bed, or even at your desk while you’re working. Shop Amazon, $79.95

Gainsborough Deluxe Heated Faux Fur Reversible Blanket

Next up is another faux fur electric throw blanket, but this one is from Gainsborough and is reversible. It has nine different heat settings and an auto-off timer, so you won’t need to worry about getting too hot overnight. Shop eBay, $84.96 (usually $149.18)

Heritage Check Heated Throw

This checked heated throw blanket has a cute pattern, so it’ll look great draped over a couch, chair or the end of your bed. Shop Myer, $99.95

Dreamaker Checkered Faux Fur Heated Throw

This green and white faux fur electric heated checkered throw blanket will keep you cosy while adding a splash of colour to any room. Shop Temple & Webster, from $114 (usually $169.95)

Editors note: Prices vary based on bed size.

Image credit: iStock/Chalffy