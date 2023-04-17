Ideas for the Ultimate Sex-Focused Bucket List

Bucket lists are by no means a new craze. They’ve been around forever; reminding people that they should their lives to the fullest. YOLO, if you will. And while most of these babies contain ideas like “climb to base camp,” “learn to dance salsa,” and “finish that book on my bedside table”, few of them (I assume) include more intimate goals. Sexual exploration is an important part of our lives (if you’re into it, of course), so why not create a sex bucket list for yourself, too?

Need some inspiration? We’ve got an idea… or 50.

Just remember that with any sexual encounter, consent should always be at the forefront of your mind. Communication is the key partnered to sex, especially when experimentation is involved. Also, keep safety and the law in mind when experimenting with sex ideas.

Even the most adventurous of us won’t have tried everything, so to help inspire your own sexy bucket lists, Lovehoney’s forum members have spilled the beans about the toys, scenarios and kinks they’re keen to explore.

Here are 52 ideas – one to try every week for a whole year! We’ve broken down the list into separate subcategories to make your life easier.

Enjoy!

Your ultimate sex ideas bucket list

“I want a [insert sex toy]”

From luxury toys to lingerie worth your entire month’s salary.

1. Sex swing

2. Genital piercing

3. Sex machine

4. Stainless steel dildo

5. Super expensive set of sexy lingerie

6. Lelo toy for every day of the week

Ideas for trying new things with sex

Sexy scenarios and new ways to play (whether you’re paired up or solo)

7. Taking sexy photos

8. Anal gaping (anal play where the anus remains open for an extended period of time)

9. Squirting (female ejaculation)

10. Being blindfolded

11. Tantric sex

12. Food in the bedroom (also known as “sploshing”)

13. Watersports (urinating on, or being urinated on by, a partner)

14. Role play as people we know

15. Pegging

16. Foot play

17. Double or triple penetration

18. Being a ‘sugar baby’ (a partner in a relationship with a sugar daddy or mama)

19. Fisting

20. Sex with someone of the same sex

21. Going to a sex show with a partner

22. Converting a room of the house into a playroom (eat your heart out, Christian Grey)

Ideas for adding a third (or fourth) person to sex

Involve an enthusiastic extra or embrace your inner exhibitionist.

23. Having a threesome/foursome

24. Having sex with another couple watching

25. Cuckolding (where a man watches his partner have sex with another man or men, or ‘cuckqueening’ if the genders are flipped)

26. Watching another couple have sex

Embark on a BDSM adventure

Dip your toe into the world of bondage or indulge in impact play.

27. Shibari (Japanese rope bondage)

28. Going to a fetish club

29. Being a dom for the weekend

30. Suspension (a form of bondage where a bound person is hung from one or more overhead suspension points)

31. Hiring a dungeon for the day

32. Exploring submission/dominance with a partner

Ideas for taking sex outside the bedroom

Explore public play with remote control toys or enjoy open air adventures (always avoid anything that might land you in hot water legally!)

33. Wearing vibrating panties in public

34. Medical fetish

35. Going on a date wearing a cock cage

Sex on…

36. A trampoline

37. A boat

38. The hood of a car

39. On a bale of hay

40. A beach

41. A forest floor

Sex in…

42. A sauna

43. A plane

44. A lift

45. A dungeon

46. An open field

47. A castle

48. A pool or hot tub (be careful of yeast infections here)

At…

49. A party

50. A festival

51. A swingers club

Sex under…

52. The Northern Lights

Cecile Sharpe is a blogger and sex expert who has written for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.