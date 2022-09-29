3 Tips for Getting a Better NBN Deal

You can’t control how much produce costs at the grocery store, but you can control your NBN bill. While internet certainly isn’t the cheapest expense, there are ways to bring down what you pay each month. You don’t need to drop close to $100 per month on your NBN plan, or more.

If you’re looking to bring down your internet bill, here are our three most important tips.

3 ways to land savings on your NBN plan

1. Go with a smaller provider

Telstra, Optus, and TPG may be some of the biggest names in Australian internet, but they’re not your best option if you’re looking for affordable connectivity. Telstra’s NBN 50 plan will typically set you back $95 per month, which is more than what you’ll pay for an NBN 100 plan on some providers. Optus and even TPG skew toward the premium end of the spectrum.

Many smaller providers have NBN 50 plans under $70 per month, which get even lower with promotional discounts. The best value pick right now is SpinTel, where you’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Dodo and Exetel are a little cheaper during your first six months, but more expensive after.

Here’s a selection of the cheapest NBN 50 plans around right now:

2. Change plan every six months

The best way to pay as little as possible for your NBN plan is to change providers every six months. When providers offer discounts, they typically only last for your first six months. When they’re up, you’ll go back to paying full price.

The good news is most of these plans are contract-free. As such, nothing is stopping you from changing plans every six months to keep your bill as low as possible. These kinds of discounts can even make more premium speed tiers like NBN 100 just that little bit more accessible.

Here’s a selection of discounted NBN 100 plans that are entirely contract-free:

3. Consider a slower speed (but not too slow)

If you need to save a little extra on your NBN plan, dropping down a speed tier is a simple way to do so. When you exclude promotional discounts, NBN 25 plans tend to be between $10 and $15 per month cheaper than NBN 50 plans, for example.

Here are some of the cheapest NBN 25 plans you can get:

We’d still advise against dropping down to NBN 12, however.

