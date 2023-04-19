Our Top 14 Picks From the Adairs 40 per Cent off Sale

‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 41 mins ago: April 19, 2023 at 2:13 pm -
Credit: Adairs website
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re a homewares girlie, like many of us in the Lifehacker Australia office are, chances are you love a bit of an Adairs shopping spree. The thing is, with this whole cost-of-living situation screwing us royally, it’s tough to justify dropping loads of cash on a decorative pillow – no matter how perfect it might be for your living room. That’s why we tend to jump at a good Adairs sale. The store is certainly not the cheapest when it comes to home styling, but god damn, it has some beautiful stuff.

Seeing as you folks seem to enjoy a solid sale too. We thought we’d pull together a few highlights from the Adairs Linen Lovers sale, which is currently offering 40 per cent off all full-priced items.

Adairs sale: What’s on offer?

First things first. The Adairs sale is on offer for Linen Lovers members, which you do need to pay for. The membership is $19.95 for two years, but if you spot a deal large enough, you’ll probably find the cost of the membership is worth it in the long run. Just do the maths and see what makes the most sense to you.

The current Adairs sale is slicing 40 per cent off all full-priced items in-store and online. However, already reduced items will see a 20 per cent further discount on prices. The sale is live on-site now (April 19) and is being advertised as closing tomorrow.

Best deals included in the sale

There are loads of goodies on offer in this quick little Adairs sale. But here are some of the pieces that stand out most to us.

If this Adairs sale has you wanting more trends and bargains in the home styling space, take a peek at these Kmart pieces and Pinterest trends next.

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

