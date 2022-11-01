Wake Up! Adairs’ ‘Biggest Shopping Event of the Year’ Has Started, With 40% Off Sitewide

If you thought today couldn’t get any better, you’re wrong — we just got word that Adairs’ colossal Linen Lovers sale event on bedding, furniture, outdoor staples and more is now live!

Coined the biggest shopping event of the year with goods going for a solid 40% off (plus another 20% off already reduced items) — it’s the best time to get your cart checked out, especially if you’re in dire need of some new summer bedding, Christmas pressies or backyard loungers.

How does it work?

First, Linen Lovers is Adairs’ loyalty/membership program, and because this is a Linen Lovers exclusive sale event — you need to be a member to shop the discounted goodies.

Rest assured, it only costs $19.95 for a two-year subscription, which works out to be 83 cents a month in the scheme of things — a small price to pay for the discounts you’ll receive. The membership also scores you an additional up to 10% off most products, a $20 off welcome voucher, exclusive offers and access to shopping events, free standard shipping and returns, as well as prizes.

Interested? Sign up here.

When is it?

The up to 40% off sale is live on Adairs’ online site as of today, November 2 and runs until Friday, November 4. The deal will also be accessible in-store from tomorrow, November 3, for anyone who wants to check out their goods in person.

After Friday, the discounts will drop to 30% off full-priced items and 15% off already reduced ones until Wednesday, November 9. So, go on — it’s time to give your card a good workout. You know you want to.

What’s on sale?

From the looks of things, this sale extends pretty much site-wide across all, if not most, full-priced and sale items in the Adairs bedding, furniture, bathroom, bedroom, home and outdoor ranges.

Here at Lifehacker Australia, you know we love nothing more than a homeware sale, so we took the liberty of collating some of our top picks for you.

Adairs Sun Check Golden Multi Bath Mat, $29.99 (usually $49.99)

Home Republic Vintage Washed Linen Check Quilt Cover, $179.99 (usually $299.99)

Adairs Moma White Modern Canvas $149.99 (usually $249.99)

Adairs Stockholm Natural Bedhead, $269.99 (usually $449.99)

Adairs Advent Calendar Natural & White Festive Decorative Scene, $29.99 (usually $49.99)

Adairs Amber Cloud Vase, $47.99 (usually $79.99)

Adairs Amelia Peach Drinkware, $8.99 (usually $14.99)

Adairs Elora Black & Natural Check Linen Throw, $95.99 (usually $159.99)

Adairs Greenwich Boucle Ivory Cushion, $47.99 (usually $79.99)

Adairs Flinders Rugged Cliff Framed Wall Art, $77.99 (usually $129.99)

Adairs LED Deep Green Christmas Tree 6ft, $257.99 (usually $429.99)

Happy shopping!