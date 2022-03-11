Pieces of Her Might Be The New Thriller Series You Hate to Love

There’s a new ‘it’ show taking over Netflix right now. Pieces of Her is comfortably sitting in the number one spot in Australia’s top 10 streaming titles on the service right now, so we thought we’d take a look at what it is, who’s involved and why it’s capturing the attention of the masses.

Here’s your introduction to Pieces of Her if you haven’t been swept up by the series yet.

What is Pieces of Her about?

The thriller series is one that has taken over the internet since it dropped on March 4.

Netflix audiences have flocked to the show, but be warned: loads of people have taken to Twitter to share just how shocking and stressful the first 10 minutes of Pieces of Her are, along with their frustrations with one of the main characters, Andy.

Pieces of Her, on Netflix. Jesus Fucking Christ. That opening…was the most stressful 10 minutes of my life. pic.twitter.com/XaRAKzTMhj — Gilli (Rebecca Gilliland) (@_RebeccaG_) March 4, 2022

I’m literally sitting here speechless with my mouth wide open watching the first 10 minutes of Pieces of her — Tan (@_curlyspice) March 6, 2022

#PiecesOfHerNetflix #PiecesOfHer

Mom: Baby I gotta ask you something.. Andy: What Mom? Mom: How the f**k can your idiot ass be my mf'n daughter? pic.twitter.com/7QJyTyH4aN — The Notorious B.E.C.K.Y (@BeckyKillinMore) March 6, 2022

The series synopsis reads as follows:

When a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence, an adrift young woman’s conception of her mother is forever changed. As figures from her mother’s past start to resurface, she is forced to go on the run and on that journey, begins to piece together the truth of her mother’s previous identity and uncovers secrets of her childhood.

Who is in the cast for Pieces of Her?

Toni Collette stars as Laura Oliver with Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver, Jessica Barden as Jane, Joe Dempsie as Nick, Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver, David Wenham as Jasper Queller, Terry O’Quinn as Martin Queller, Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass and Catherine McClements as Grace Juno.

Is it worth the hype?

Interestingly, for a number one show on Netflix, the series is tanking reviews-wise. On Rotten Tomatoes, it’s currently sitting at 50 per cent (rotten) and the critics consensus reads, “While Toni Collette heroically tries to bring Pieces of Her together, this lumbering mystery is too bogged down by backstory to satisfyingly cohere.”

Still, people appear to be gripped by the new thriller series.

On the one hand #PiecesOfHer is kind of boring and Andy is super dumb. On the other, I kind of want to know what happens just because I’ve invested so much time……. pic.twitter.com/NIZTzGnrzF — Sonia (@Sonia_La_Reina) March 8, 2022

Where to watch Pieces of Her in Australia

As we’ve mentioned, the series is available to stream on Netflix now. Let us know what you think!