Here’s What We Know About The Last of Us Season 2 So Far

If you’re a fan of The Last of Us you’re probably used to waiting. We waited years for the release of The Last of Us Part II game, we waited years for the TV adaptation of The Last of Us, and now we’ll wait years for the TV adaptation of The Last of Us Part II.

The silver lining is that there will be a season 2 of The Last of Us TV series and it will continue the harrowing story set up in the second game. But what else do we know about it?

Is The Last of Us getting a second season?

Very early on in the season’s run, HBO announced it had greenlit The Last of Us for another season.

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

What story will The Last of Us season 2 cover?

The first season of The Last of Us effectively (and faithfully) covered all the events in the first video game as well as the Left Behind DLC.

However, Joel and Ellie’s story doesn’t end there.

In 2020, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us Part 2, which continued the story of the same characters a number of years later.

Without spoiling any significant plot points, The Last of Us Part 2 picks up five years after the ending of the first and finds Ellie as a nineteen-year-old living in Jackson. While many familiar characters appear in the second game, including Joel, Tommy and Maria, the focus is primarily on Ellie’s story.

While there is a time jump between seasons, it appears the creators want to cover the events in the game, rather than branch out and tell their own open-ended story in season 2.

The second game is a fair bit larger than the first and executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirmed to GQ that it will take multiple seasons to cover all of TLOU Part 2. So expect the next season to only cover a portion of the story.

The showrunners also prepared fans for the fact that the second season could feature moments that are different to the game in a similar way to season 1:

“[Season 2] will be different just as this season was different. Sometimes it will be different radically, and sometimes it [won’t] be fairly different at all, but it’s going to be different. It will be its own thing. It won’t be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil and I want to make,” Mazin said via IGN.

They also confirmed there will be more infected in the next season with Mazin telling Variety that “It’s quite possible that there will be a lot more infected later. And perhaps different kinds.”

The Last of Us Part 2 as a game is a harrowing story filled with violence, drama and plenty of twists and turns. If you’re not going to play the game ahead of watching the next season we’d definitely recommend avoiding spoilers or internet searches on the plot to maintain that experience for yourself.

The Last of Us season 2 cast

With a five-year time jump between stories, it was unclear whether HBO may recast some of its characters for season 2, with Ellie being the largest question mark. Bella Ramsey was 17 during the filming of the first season and played Ellie as a 14-year-old, however, she is now 19 which matches the age of her character in Part 2.

Druckmann and Mazin then confirmed they would not recast Ellie in season 2, so expect Bella Ramsey to return for as many seasons as it takes.

Joel also features in The Last of Us Part 2, so expect Pedro Pascal to return, along with Gabriel Luna as his brother Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

There are a whole lot of new characters to cast in TLOU Part 2, with a lot of talk surrounding Abby, one of the major protagonists. Rumours circulated earlier in the year that Shannon Berry may be in the running for the part seeing as she bears some resemblance to Abby’s character and Neil Druckmann seemingly followed her on social media, but at this point, these are just rumours.

The Last of Us has established that actors from the video games do have a home in the series, with Merle Dandridge reprising her role as Marlene and actors like Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson appearing as new characters in the show, so perhaps we’ll see more of that in season 2 as well.

When will The Last of Us season 2 be released?

Everyone at HBO has stayed very quiet on a release date for season 2 of The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal told Collider optimistically that the next season could begin filming as soon as later this year, but even with that timeline, we’ll still be waiting well into 2024 or 2025 to see season 2.

If you can’t get enough of The Last of Us you can watch all of season 1 on Binge in Australia, or catch up on our recaps here. You can also play The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4.

Now the cycle continues, as we wait for more of The Last of Us.