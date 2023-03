Ravka Awaits: Shadow and Bone Season 2 Is Here

Fantasy fans have been spoiled for choice on Netflix with the likes of The Witcher, Sweet Tooth and Arcane all hitting the screen, but we can’t forget about the popular fantasy book adaption, Shadow and Bone. Thankfully, season one of the show was a hit and it wasn’t long before Netflix confirmed a season 2 was on the way.

Thank the Saints! Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season. pic.twitter.com/vH9rdTtkcq — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) June 7, 2021

Now season 2 has arrived, so what do you need to know before watching it?

Shadow and Bone Season 2: Australian release date

Netflix has announced the release date for Shadow and Bone season 2, which will be March 16, 2023.

In Australia, we can expect all eight episodes to drop on Netflix around 6:00 pm AEDT.

Shadow and Bone: The story so far

If you’re new to Shadow and Bone, there are a few things you should know.

The show is based on a series of YA fantasy novels by Leigh Bardugo which are set in the ‘Grishaverse’. The Netflix show draws on both the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology for its story, so read up on those if you want to get the full picture.

The Netflix series follows two main groups. Alina Starkov, who learns she has the ultra-rare power of being a sun summoner and is whisked away to the big city by the mysterious General Kirigan, aka the Darkling.

We’ve also got the crows, a ragtag group of thieves who are tasked with capturing Alina for their own gain.

In the first season of Shadow and Bone, we saw Alina learn of General Kirigan’s deception and join up with the Crows to defeat his evil forces and escape from the Shadow Fold.

That leaves things in a pretty open place for the next season.

We didn’t see Kirigan’s demise in season 1 so he’ll still be hunting Alina in season 2. The crows, meanwhile, could end up teaming up with Nina as she attempts to free Matthias.

The Netflix show isn’t afraid to veer away from the book storylines so don’t expect anything from the novels to be set in stone.

Here are some new images from season 2 that give a hint of what’s to come.

Shadow and Bone returns March 16!



Here's your first look at Season 2: pic.twitter.com/EBOavYy4sb — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022

Shadow and Bone season 2 trailer

The trailer for Shadow and Bone’s second season reveals that in order for Alina to have a chance of standing against the power of the Darkling and his shadow army she’ll need amplifiers of her power – including the firebird and the sea whip – which takes her and Mal on a journey to the far reaches of Ravka.

Check it out below.

Executive producer Daegan Fryklin told Tudum that “We’ve also really dug into more of the mythology this season in terms of the amplifiers, but also the creator of the amplifiers, Morozova — who he was, what his backstory is and how he ties into this world.”

Exciting things to come.

Who is part of the cast in season 2?

We’ll see both some new and familiar faces in Shadow and Bone season 2.

Here’s who we’ll see return next season:

Jessie Mei Li (Alina)

(Alina) Ben Barnes (Kirigan)

(Kirigan) Archie Renaux (Mal)

(Mal) Kit Young (Jasper)

(Jasper) Freddy Carter (Kaz)

(Kaz) Amita Suman (Inej)

(Inej) Danielle Galligan (Nina)

(Nina) Daisy Head (Genya)

(Genya) Calahan Skogman (Matthias)

Netflix has also recruited a bunch of new cast members to pick up some notable roles from the books.

New season. New cast. We'll see you all in the shadows. pic.twitter.com/8B4AdhZrJE — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 13, 2022

Patrick Gibson is playing Nikolai Lantsov, aka the Prince of Ravka. Jack Wolfe is on board as Wylan Hendriks and Anna Leong Brophy and Lewis Tan will play twins Tamar and Tolya.

✨ Let's give a warm Grishaverse welcome to your new cast members ✨@TheLewisTan will play Tolya Yul-Bataar.@LongBrophy will play Tamar Kir-Bataar.@PatrickGibson00 will play Nikolai Lantsov.@JackTWolfe will play Wylan Hendriks. pic.twitter.com/XaAEg2GgkR — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 13, 2022

Eric Heisserer is once again acting as showrunner on the series along with co-showrunner Daegan Fryklind.

Author Leigh Bardugo remains an executive producer and the director’s lineup for season 2 includes Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola and Mairzee Almas.

While we wait for that, here are some of the other shows releasing in 2023 that will keep you entertained until the second season of Shadow and Bone is released.