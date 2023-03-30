From Sploshing to Marriage, Here Are the Wild Requests OnlyFans Creators Receive

Before today, we could only imagine what kind of weird and wild requests OnlyFans creators have received from their subscribers. Now, thanks to a survey from XFansHub, we now have more insight into precisely that.

From being asked to perform incestual acts to bestiality, strap yourself in and get ready to be shocked at what some OnlyFans creators have been asked to do.

We don’t usually want to yuck anyone’s yum, but sometimes, yums cross a line.

So, let’s get into the list, shall we?

What requests have OnlyFans creators received?

These responses come from XFansHub, which recently conducted a survey with over 1,000 OnlyFans creators to find the most outrageous fan requests.

Here were the major trends that emerged.

Asking for custom videos or photos that depict violent or non-consensual acts

21% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving requests for violent or non-consensual content

95% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator

11% of creators reported feeling pressured or threatened by these requests

Offering large sums of money for intimate encounters, marriage or asking to move in together

55% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving offers of money for intimate encounters or marriage

100% of those offers were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator

14% of creators reported feeling pressured or threatened by these offers

“One of my subscribers was obsessed with the idea of us getting married. At first I didn’t think much of it but as time went on he become more and more aggressive! I started to get a little worried he was developing into a stalker so I blocked him from my account,” one OnlyFans creator said.

Requesting personal information, such as phone numbers or addresses, for stalking or harassment purposes

34% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving requests for personal information for stalking or harassment purposes

100% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator

22% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests

“It’s unacceptable and downright creepy to ask for personal information like phone numbers or addresses. as a creator, my priority is to maintain a safe and respectful relationship with my subs,” one OnlyFans creator said.

Offering large sums of money for illegal activities, such as drug use

35% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving offers of money for illegal activities

99% of those offers were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator

17% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests

Requests to be dominated or humiliated in extreme ways that go beyond the creator’s comfort level

42% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving requests for extreme domination or humiliation content

96% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator

3% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests

Requesting to perform sexual incest acts with parents, siblings and other family members

18% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving requests to perform sexual incest acts

100% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator

5% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests

“One subscriber totally crossed the line and requested a video that involved my brother or dad!” one OnlyFans creator said

Requesting extreme fetish content such as bestiality, sploshing (wet and messy fetishism), autonepiophilia (paraphilic infantilism) and sadism

31% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving requests for extreme fetish content such as bestiality, sploshing, autonepophilia and sadism

99% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator

8% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests

“One of my subscribers asked for videos of me engaging in bestiality with a dog. I was completely disgusted and immediately blocked him. It’s scary to think that there are people out there who get off on such extreme and disturbing fetishes,” one OnlyFans creator said

Offering to pay for the creator’s body parts or bodily fluids, such as saliva, urine and fecal matter

17% of OnlyFans creators received offers to pay for the creator’s body party or bodily fluids, such as saliva, urine and fecal matter

88% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator

2% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests

It should go without saying that OnlyFans creators deserve to feel safe in their work and not pressured into doing something out of their comfort level.

You can have whatever (safe, legal) sexual fantasy you want, but don’t force creators to submit to them. Also, don’t be a creep, as a general rule of thumb.

If you are in need of support, please contact 1800RESPECT, Australia’s national domestic, family and sexual violence service.