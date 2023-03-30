From Sploshing to Marriage, Here Are the Wild Requests OnlyFans Creators Receive

Before today, we could only imagine what kind of weird and wild requests OnlyFans creators have received from their subscribers. Now, thanks to a survey from XFansHub, we now have more insight into precisely that.
From being asked to perform incestual acts to bestiality, strap yourself in and get ready to be shocked at what some OnlyFans creators have been asked to do.
We don’t usually want to yuck anyone’s yum, but sometimes, yums cross a line.
So, let’s get into the list, shall we?
What requests have OnlyFans creators received?
These responses come from XFansHub, which recently conducted a survey with over 1,000 OnlyFans creators to find the most outrageous fan requests.
Here were the major trends that emerged.
Asking for custom videos or photos that depict violent or non-consensual acts
- 21% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving requests for violent or non-consensual content
- 95% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator
- 11% of creators reported feeling pressured or threatened by these requests
Offering large sums of money for intimate encounters, marriage or asking to move in together
- 55% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving offers of money for intimate encounters or marriage
- 100% of those offers were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator
- 14% of creators reported feeling pressured or threatened by these offers
“One of my subscribers was obsessed with the idea of us getting married. At first I didn’t think much of it but as time went on he become more and more aggressive! I started to get a little worried he was developing into a stalker so I blocked him from my account,” one OnlyFans creator said.
Requesting personal information, such as phone numbers or addresses, for stalking or harassment purposes
- 34% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving requests for personal information for stalking or harassment purposes
- 100% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator
- 22% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests
“It’s unacceptable and downright creepy to ask for personal information like phone numbers or addresses. as a creator, my priority is to maintain a safe and respectful relationship with my subs,” one OnlyFans creator said.
Offering large sums of money for illegal activities, such as drug use
- 35% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving offers of money for illegal activities
- 99% of those offers were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator
- 17% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests
Requests to be dominated or humiliated in extreme ways that go beyond the creator’s comfort level
- 42% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving requests for extreme domination or humiliation content
- 96% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator
- 3% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests
Requesting to perform sexual incest acts with parents, siblings and other family members
- 18% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving requests to perform sexual incest acts
- 100% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator
- 5% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests
“One subscriber totally crossed the line and requested a video that involved my brother or dad!” one OnlyFans creator said
Requesting extreme fetish content such as bestiality, sploshing (wet and messy fetishism), autonepiophilia (paraphilic infantilism) and sadism
- 31% of OnlyFans creators reported receiving requests for extreme fetish content such as bestiality, sploshing, autonepophilia and sadism
- 99% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator
- 8% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests
“One of my subscribers asked for videos of me engaging in bestiality with a dog. I was completely disgusted and immediately blocked him. It’s scary to think that there are people out there who get off on such extreme and disturbing fetishes,” one OnlyFans creator said
Offering to pay for the creator’s body parts or bodily fluids, such as saliva, urine and fecal matter
- 17% of OnlyFans creators received offers to pay for the creator’s body party or bodily fluids, such as saliva, urine and fecal matter
- 88% of those requests were deemed inappropriate and declined by the creator
- 2% of creators felt pressured or threatened by these requests
It should go without saying that OnlyFans creators deserve to feel safe in their work and not pressured into doing something out of their comfort level.
You can have whatever (safe, legal) sexual fantasy you want, but don’t force creators to submit to them. Also, don’t be a creep, as a general rule of thumb.
If you are in need of support, please contact 1800RESPECT, Australia’s national domestic, family and sexual violence service.
