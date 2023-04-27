How Being an OnlyFans Creator Impacts Your Dating Life

If you’ve ever wondered how OnlyFans creators navigate their love and dating lives, we now have a bit more insight, thanks to a new survey from XFansHub.

We recently wrote about all the wild (and somewhat creepy) requests creators‘ have received from subscribers. Today, however, we are diving further into their personal lives.

There are some pretty surprising statistics from the survey, like how 47 per cent of creators find dating very challenging or how 42 per cent will have a relationship end once they’ve told their significant other about their content.

How being an OnlyFans creator impacts love and dating

These responses come from XFansHub, which recently conducted a survey with over 500 OnlyFans creators to see just how hard it is to navigate love and dating in their lives.

Here’s what the creators said:

Have you found it challenging to maintain a dating life while being an OnlyFans creator?

Yes, it has been very challenging – 47%

Somewhat challenging – 32%

Not challenging at all – 21%

Have you ever experienced judgment or discrimination from potential partners because of your OnlyFans content?

Yes, frequently – 37%

Sometimes – 42%

No, never – 21%

Have you ever disclosed your OnlyFans career to a partner? If so, how did they react?

They were supportive and understanding – 27%

They were hesitant but eventually accepted – 31%

They were uncomfortable with it and ended the relationship – 42%

Have you ever faced harassment or threats because of your OnlyFans content?

Yes, frequently – 17%

Sometimes – 48%

No, never – 35%

Have you ever faced challenges balancing your personal life and your OnlyFans career?

Yes, it’s been very challenging – 46%

Somewhat challenging – 36%

Not challenging at all – 18%

Do you believe that being an OnlyFans creator has impacted your ability to find a long-term partner?

Yes, it has greatly impacted my ability to find a long-term partner – 37%

Somewhat, it has made it more challenging – 44%

No, it hasn’t had any impact on my ability to find a long-term partner – 19%

Have you ever faced challenges with trust in relationships because of your OnlyFans career?

Yes, it has been challenging to establish trust with partners – 40%

Somewhat, it has caused some issues but we’ve been able to work through them – 39%

No, it hasn’t impacted trust in my relationships – 21%

How has your dating life been improved by your OnlyFans income?

It has greatly improved my dating life – 6%

It has somewhat improved my dating life – 18%

It hasn’t had any impact on my dating life – 76%

Have you ever felt like your OnlyFans career has interfered with your ability to maintain a healthy relationship?

Yes – 46%

Somewhat, but we’ve been able to work through them – 33%

No – 21%

Have you ever experienced jealousy from a partner because of your OnlyFans income or content?

Yes – 31%

Sometimes – 52%

No – 17%

It’s interesting to see just which parts of creators’ love and dating lives are impacted by the work that they do.

Hopefully, we can come to a point where being an OnlyFans creator isn’t looked down upon by a majority of romantic partners.