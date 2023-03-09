Netflix Has a Workout Program You Can Stream Right Now

This week in things we didn’t know, Netflix and Nike introduced a new training series onto the streaming service and somehow, a whole lot of people missed it.

Back in late December 2022, Netflix announced that in partnership with Nike, the platform was dropping a new series titled Nike Training Club on the service. Releasing in two parts, the home workout series is made up of multiple episodes, suited to different fitness levels and designed to get your body moving.

Part one of Nike Training Club launched on December 30, 2022, and the second batch of episodes is slated to hit screens on Friday, March 10. Here’s what we know about the workout series if you’re new to it.

What can you expect from Netflix’s Nike Training Club?

Presently, there are ten sets of workout classes live on Netflix. Those include:

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core

Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga

HIT & Strength with Tara

Feel-Good Fitness

20 Minute Workouts

Bodyweight Burn

30 Minute Workouts

10 Minute Workouts

High Intensity Training

As you can see, there is a range of workout styles included in the Netflix x Nike program, with some classes suited to beginners (Kickstart Fitness with the Basics) and others designed to get you sweating (HIT & Strength with Tara).

Per Netflix’s announcement, these workout groups are designed so you can get a full exercise program out of them. For example, HIT & Strength with Tara has 14 episodes in the collection, and it’s designed to be completed over the space of three weeks.

That being said, you can, of course, choose your own adventure with these things – your workout journey is your own.

On Friday, March 10, a new batch of Nike workout class groups will drop on Netflix, those include:

Upper Body Workouts

Lower Body Workouts

Abs and Core

Yoga

Fitness for Runners

Fire and Flow

Yoga With Xochilt

Kick off With Betina Gozo

Ignite and Inspire With Kirsty Godso

So, if you’ve smashed through the first collection of fitness sessions already (or just want something different), you’ve got some fresh content coming your way soon.

To find the Nike Training Club workouts on Netflix, simply search for ‘Nike’ in the streaming service and you should find the full collection from there.

And if you’re after more online fitness classes, check out our write-ups on Apple Fitness+ and Peloton next.