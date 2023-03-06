Find Jetstar’s Golden Ticket Togs to Win Free Flights for a Year

Move over Willy Wonka, Jetstar’s Golden Ticket Togs are the key to free flights for one lucky Aussie and their best friend.

The free flights included are 12 return flights to the best beaches in Australia and six international return flights. With over 15,000 beaches to choose from, the flights are perfect for a beach-bum and their mate to spend the year with their toes in the sand.

To go in the draw to win 18 free flights, you’ll need to spot these flashy togs at the beach and snap a selfie with them. Then upload your selfie to Instagram Stories and tag @JetstarAustralia with the hashtag #TheGoldenTicketTogs.

The shiny trunks will be wandering around Melbourne and Sydney this weekend at the following locations:

Catani Gardens Beach, St Kilda Melbourne on Saturday 11th March 10am – 12pm

Bondi Surf Bathers Life Saving Club, Bondi Beach Sydney on Sunday 12th March 10am – 12pm.

For those enjoying the sand and surf around the rest of Australia’s gorgeous coastline, you can snap a golden selfie with the Golden Ticket Togs posters and billboards.

Launceston: Launceston City Park on March 9 from 9am – 5pm

Darwin: Darwin Waterfront Precinct on March 10 from 9am – 1pm

Canberra: Lake Burley Griffin on March 13 from 9am – 5pm

Adelaide: Adelaide Oval on March 14 from 9am – 5pm

Perth: City Beach on March 15 from 9am – 5pm

Gold Coast: Pelican Beach Boat Ramp on March 16 from 9am – 5pm

Make sure to upload your billboard selfie to Instagram Stories too. The most creative Golden Ticket Togs snap will win the year’s worth of free domestic and international flights prize.

Finalists will be selected from each state and the winner will be chosen by the largest amount of reacts on Jetstar Australia’s Instagram story.

Find more information on Jetstar Australia’s Instagram page here.

Time to put on those budgie smugglers and get snapping, Australia!