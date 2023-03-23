Visiting Japan? Don’t Skip These National Parks

It feels like everyone knows at least one person who has taken a trip to Japan since the pandemic ended. And who can blame them? Japan has so much to offer, from amazing food to vibrant cities and incredible natural wonders to see. If it’s the nature side of Japan that interests you then the Japan National Tourism Organisation has some national parks that you definitely need to add to your list.

National Parks in Japan you can’t miss

Shiretoko National Park

Shiretoko National Park was listed as a World Heritage Site and derives its name from ‘sir etok’ in the Indigenous Ainu language, which translates to “the edge of the earth.”

Shiretoko is the world’s southernmost place where drift ice forms, resulting in a rich biodiverse landscape inhabited by seals, eagles and various birds. The wild coastline can be visited by boat or on foot with walking trails that take you through the stunning Kussharo and Mashu lakes.

Joshin’etsu Kogen National Park

Apart from its stunning scenery, a highlight of Joshin’etsu Kogen National Park is visiting the Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park. Nestled by the Yokoyu River, the park allows views of Japan’s wild snow monkeys in their natural habitat.

Setonaikai National Park

The biggest national park in Japan is Setonaikai, which spans 9,000 square kilometres. Among the many things to see and do is a mountain hike of Mt Misen, which has views of Hiroshima and Miyajima.

Stand Up Paddleboarding, cycling and walking tours will take you to places like the lemon groves in Setoda and the islets of Seto inland sea.

Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park

The famous Mt Fuji resides in this national park. Recognised as a World Cultural Heritage Site, Mt Fuji is located at the northern end of the park, which consists of volcanic landforms and hot springs. Other regions in the park include Hakone, which features an onsen spa, Izu Peninsula, home of the Amagi Mountain Range, and Izu Islands, which is home to active volcanic islands.

If you’re now sold on visiting Japan make sure you read up on what to do before visiting a sacred site and some of the apps you should download while travelling.