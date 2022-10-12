Planning a Trip to Japan? Make Sure You Pack These Travel Hacks

Japan has reopened its borders to independent travellers, and has also removed the cap on daily arrivals into the country. This is great news for Aussies wanting to travel to Japan independently, rather than going through a travel agent or tour group as previously required.

Global travel search engine Skyscanner has revealed more than a third of Aussies are likely to consider a trip to Japan in the next few months, with a 92% increase in weekly searches from Aussie travellers looking to plan a trip to Japan.

There are a few things you need to know before jetting off to beautiful Japan. Luckily, travel influencer Tina Pik has shared her top hacks for Australians planning their trip.

Budget for spending money in Japan

“The Yen is weak right now meaning for some international travellers they may get more bang for their buck,” Pik advised. “When you’re abroad a specialist travel credit or debit card is one of the cheapest way to spend as it gives near-perfect exchange rates worldwide and avoids hidden fees.”

Make reservations for your must-see cafes and restaurants

“As you plan for your trip to Japan, it’s a good time to look into where you’d like to dine and how their reservations work,” Pik said. “Popular dining spots, including Japan’s various themed cafes, tend to book out quickly and therefore require being reserved well in advance.”

Sleep in a capsule hotel

“Capsule hotels seem to be taking off all over, but when in Japan don’t miss the opportunity to experience this accomodation where it all began,” Pik said. “Capsule accomodation is a great way to save some money while travelling.”

Scramble through Shibuya Crossing

“A pedestrian crossing is not your typical tourist hot-spot, however Shibuya Crossing is not your typical crossing,” Pik said. “Located in the heart of Tokyo, the Shibuya Crossing is the world’s busiest pedestrian crossing… the crossing is nestled in the popular shopping and entertainment district of Shibuya, with an array of fashion, dining and nightclubs surrounding.”

Take in Japan’s beautiful landscapes

“It’s well known Japan is abundant in natural beauty,” Pik said. “Be sure to take it all in on your trip by visiting the various landscapes dotted with breathtaking temples boasting rich and fascinating history. Fuji is one of the most popular national parks in Japan, and for good reason given its beautiful greenery and striking temples.”

