Here’s Why Your Next Holiday Should Be in Peru

Australians have a tendency to travel close to home. The most popular international travel destinations for Australians are New Zealand, Indonesia, and Thailand. But a holiday in Peru is perfect for adventurers looking to get a broader travel experience.

The flight from Sydney to Lima via Auckland or Santiago is around 21 hours and 15 minutes. In addition, LATAM Airlines run daily flights between Australia and Peru, so you can get all your flying done in one day.

Once you’re ready to holiday in Peru, here are some places to visit and things to do.

Loreto

The largest part of Peru and home to the Amazon River, Loreto is a region where the jungle is king. An hour and 40 minutes from Lima by plane, Loreto is home to a stunning combination of cities, towns and the Amazon. You’ll want to start in Iquitos, Loreto’s capital. Here you can find hotels, restaurants and shops. Once you’ve dropped off your bags, it’s time to explore the region’s national reserves.

The Pacaya Samiria National Reserve is one of the largest natural protected areas in Peru. Boasting over 200 different bird species and a vibrant spread of flora, Pacaya Samiria is the perfect place to get back to nature.

The Cordillera Blanca

The highest tropical mountain range in the world, the Cordillera Blanca is known for being a challenging but rewarding trek. Surrounded by turquoise lakes, snow-capped peaks, and ruins from Inca cultures, this mountain range is for lovers of adventure.

Getting to the Cordillera Blanca from Lima involves either an 8-hour bus drive or 1-hour flight to Ancash. From there, it’s a one and a half hour drive from Ancash to Huascaran National Park.

Gocta Waterfall

Hidden by dense cloud forests, the Gocta Waterfall was only brought to the attention of the western world in 2005. Whisperings of local legends and hauntings had kept the secrets of the Gocta Waterfall well-hidden from tourists. Recently though, the towering rapids have garnered some well-deserved attention from the rest of the world.

The waterfall is the third-tallest in the world, measuring 771 metres high. Accessible only by foot or on horseback, the three-hour trek is difficult, but worth the walk.

Food tours

Prefer to eat your way through a holiday? Peru is known for food steeped in culture, tradition and innovation. Particularly in Lima, Peru’s hub for tourism.

Dishes like ceviche (a marinated fish meal), aji de gallina (creamy chicken), and rocoto relleno (stuffed capsicum) are famous for combining flavours from Latin American, Japanese and Chinese cuisines.

For readers who are feeling more adventurous, guinea pig (known as cuy) is a traditional dish served with potatoes.

In addition, food tours are also popular in Lima, where a variety of Peruvian foods are served, sampled, and even cooked by the guests.

Rich in culture, history and nature, Peru is an adventurer’s paradise. Despite being further away from Australia than the typical Aussie holiday destination, it still features all the things Australians love about travel. A combination of beaches, valleys, mountains and waterfalls make for breath-taking experiences.

Let us know in the comments what you want to do in Peru.