Paddington in Peru: What We Know About Paddington Bear’s Adorable Third Movie

Who knew a little bear who loves marmalade could have such a significant impact? But nine years and countless flawless reviews later, here we are. With that, it’s no surprise that good old Paddington Bear is getting a third movie, and we finally have some details on what Paddington in Peru will entail.

Most of us have probably come across Paddington Bear at some point in our lives. He’s the adorable talking anthropomorphic bear in a blue coat and red hat who appeared in children’s books as early as 1958. He’s also incredibly polite and has won the hearts of moviegoers everywhere since his first major film released in 2014.

In that first movie, Paddington moved to London and was adopted by the Brown Family, while trying to escape the clutches of a taxidermist played by Nicole Kidman. It’s rated 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for two BAFTA awards.

Then Paddington 2 (2017) was the rare case of a perfect sequel that saw the loveable bear framed for a crime that he then had to clear his name from. For a while there, Paddington 2 actually held the mantle as the highest-rated film ever on Rotten Tomatoes until one review knocked it down to 99 per cent. Despite this, for many, Paddington is still perfect.

So what do we know about his third adventure?

Paddington goes to Peru!

Image: StudioCanal

Paddington in Peru will, obviously, take our blue-coat-wearing friend to a new location: South America. As many would know, Paddington is apparently from the “darkest wilds” of Peru, and this movie will signal a return to his origins.

According to Variety, Paddington in Peru takes the bear and his adopted family to his homeland to visit his Aunt Lucy. They then embark on a journey through the Amazon rainforest and up the peaks of Peru.

We don’t have a trailer for the film yet, but we do have this cute little teaser.

Paddington 3: Cast

Filming for the third Paddington movie began in July 2023 and saw many of the usual cast members return. This includes the voice of Paddington himself, Ben Whishaw. Imelda Staunton returns to voice Aunt Lucy.

Also on board are Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin. Emily Mortimer is joining the film to take over the role of Mrs Brown from Sally Hawkins.

Newcomers to the franchise include Olivia Colmer, who will play a nun who runs the retired home for bears, and Antonio Banderas, who will play a riverboat captain who helps the family on their adventure.

West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler also initially held a part in the movie, but due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, it’s been reported she has had to cut ties with the project.

Dougal Wilson directs Paddington in Peru, taking over duties from Paul King.

Image: StudioCanal

We do have a release date for Paddington in Peru, although it’s unclear right now as to exactly when we’ll see it in Australia. The film will hit UK cinemas first on November 8, 2024, and will be released slightly later in the U.S on January 17, 2025.

In Australia, distribution is being handled by StudioCanal (who financed the film), so hopefully, we’ll see it on the early end of that scale.

Where to catch up on the Paddington movies

If you’ve missed the Paddington movies and want (aka need) to catch up on them, they are available on streaming services.

In Australia, you’ll find Paddington on Stan, Prime Video or ABC iView, while Paddington 2 is available on Prime Video, Binge or iView.

Add them to your binge list; you won’t regret it!

If you need something to count down the days with, we strongly recommend this X account that skillfully edits Paddington into a different movie every day.

Lead Image Credit: StudioCanal