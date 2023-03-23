JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness Sale Includes Dyson, Apple, Garmin and More

If you’re after a deal, you’re swimming in options today. JB Hi-Fi has launched its March Madness sale and it is seriously impressive.

From fitness tech to home appliances, there are a whole lot of deals available from now through to March 29. If you’re interested in getting your hands on a bargain – of course you are – we’ve gone ahead and pulled together a list of some of the more exciting sales on offer over the next few days.

The best of JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness deals

JB Hi-Fi March Madness tech sales

Obviously, some of the sweetest deals on offer for this sale are in the tech space. Save big on TVs, computers and even phones.

Apple iPhone 14 128GB – $1,299 ($100 off)

Apple iPad 64GB Wi-Fi (9th Gen) – $499 ($50 off)

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with M1 chip, 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD – $1,278 ($71 off)

Hisense 32″ A4HAU HD LED Smart TV [2022] – $245 ($50 off)

LG 65″ QNED91 4K Ultra HD Mini LED Smart TV [2022] – $1,545 ($402 off)

Hisense 75″ A7HAU 4K UHD LED Smart TV [2022] – $995 ($100 off)

HP Victus 15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop (12th Gen Intel i5) [GeForce RTX 3050] – $1,399 ($700 off)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB – $749

HP 15A-NA0 15.6″ FHD Chromebook (128GB) [Intel Pentium] – $449 ($250 off)

Dell XPS 13 EVO 13.4″ FHD+ Laptop (512GB) [12th Gen Intel i7] – $1,899 ($500 off)

LG Tone Free FP8A Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones UV Nano Self-Cleaning Technology – $269

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 256GB – $1,949 (plus receive a $250 JB Gift Card)

Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB – $548 ($51 off)

Sony 65″ X90K BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K HDR Google TV [2022] – $1,795 ($200 off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 128GB – $949 ($200 off)

LG SN5Y 400W 2.1 Channel DTS Virtual: X Soundbar – $379 ($100)

JB Hi-Fi March Madness homewares sales

Need to update the household somewhat? There are deals across everything from small appliances to major necessities right now.

Philips 7000i Series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan – $549 ($50 off)

Philips 1000i Series Air Purifier – $299 ($150 off)

Hisense HSCE14FS 14-Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher (Stainless Steel) – $496 ($103 off)

ECOVACS Deebot X1 Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner – $1,499 ($400 off)

Dyson V10 handstick Vacuum [2022] – $799 ($200 off)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater (White/Silver) [2021] – $499 ($200 off)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Electric Toothbrush – $79 ($20 off)

Delonghi Nespresso Gran Lattissima Capsule Coffee Machine – $499 ($200 off)

JB Hi-Fi March Madness fitness sales

Get on top of those fitness goals with these nifty pieces of (now more affordable) fitness tech.

Garmin VivoActive 4S GPS Smart Watch – $329 ($20 off)

Garmin Vivofit jr. 3 Fitness Tracker – $119 ($30 off)

To check out the full list of March Madness deals, visit the JB Hi-Fi website here, or pop in to your nearest store to see the bargains IRL.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.