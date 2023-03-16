6 Ice Breaker Card Games for Those Who Hate Making Small Talk

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t know about you, but I hate small talk. And yet, I can’t get past it. Whether it’s asking someone how their day is going or chatting about the weather, it can be a struggle to get beneath the surface and have meaningful conversations with people that will hopefully lead to a deeper connection. Sometimes when you’re forced into a room with a bunch of strangers, you might find yourself wishing you had some profound conversation starter cards handy to break the ice. Thankfully, I’ve found a few card games that can accelerate this process.

Ice breaker games or conversation starter cards don’t have to be restricted to classrooms or meetings. In fact, these types of card games are fun to pull out at a house party while everyone’s drinking, so you can discover something new about someone you’ve known for years.

Or, perhaps, you and your new partner are struggling to form a deeper connection and want to take it to the next level. Just when you thought you knew everything about them, these card games are great for couples who want to become more intimate with each other. Especially, if one or both of you struggle to open up.

Regardless of your reason for seeking out some conversation starters, here are some card games to play if you want to skip the boring ice breakers and have some fun at the same time.

The best conversation starter card games to break the ice

Who in The Room

If you’ve got a bunch of friends together in one room and you’re hoping to take the conversations to a deeper level than listening to Debbie complain about her work nemesis Jan for the third time this week, pull out Who in The Room.

This addictive party game will reveal what you and your friends really think about each other. From forcing someone to admit whether they pee in the shower to who would survive the longest on a desert island, you’re sure to get plenty of laughs and maybe even a handful of confessions out of everyone.

This also happens to be one of the best card games for a group of couples or school friends, since you’ll definitely witness some good-natured ribbing. All you have to do is draw a card, read it aloud and count down from three. Then let everyone point at whoever they think fits the bill best.

Where to buy: Amazon ($40.67) | Uncommon Goods ($55)

The Hygge Game

Hygge is a Scandinavian word that translates to something along the lines of “enjoying the finer things in life”. Instead of living in the fast lane or running on high stakes, hygge focuses on a cosy or comfortable lifestyle, reminding everyone that they need to slow down sometimes.

As you can imagine, this wholesome card game is better suited to a work-based event than a drunken bout at the pub. The questions are far tamer than what you’d read in Who in The Room, with 200+ cosy questions such as “What smell reminds you of your childhood?” or “Do you like it when friends drop by unexpectedly?”

Regardless, it’s a respectable ice breaker card game to get to know strangers or bond with new friends. You might just make a connection by sharing a warm and fuzzy anecdote about your life.

Where to buy: Amazon ($38.89) | Uncommon Goods ($55)

We’re Not Really Strangers

We gotta say it – We’re Not Really Strangers is an effective card game to play if you’re interesting in deepening the connections you have with others, whether it’s your parents, your partner or even your colleagues. There’s even three expansion packs for all the special people in your life, whether it’s friends, other couples and the newly dating, if you’re after something deeper.

The game is broken down into three levels: Perception, Connection and Reflection, all of which work to get you down to the nitty gritty of emotional intimacy. In Perception, players will learn how they view each other; in Connection, you’ll get to ask each other questions you may have never asked yourself or considered before; and in Reflection, you’ll write a final note to your partner, reflecting on all you have learned.

The game comes with a fair warning: “feelings may arise”, so be warned. We’re Not Really Strangers can be used with couples or for those on a group vacation, whether it’s an excursion or camping trip.

Where to buy: Amazon ($49.39) | Catch ($45) | MyDeal ($39)

Let’s Get Deep

Similar in structure to We’re Not Really Strangers, this card game features some This or That questions as ice breakers, but is more tailored to couples. Whether it’s to reignite the spark in your relationship or improve intimacy, you can attack it in one of three stages.

You’ll take turns asking each other anything, from discussing your sleep schedule to cheekier questions, such as what’s the sexiest thought you’ve ever had of your partner. Even though the game states you can play it with friends, I think some things are better left unsaid.

Where to buy: Amazon ($28) | Catch ($36.10) | eBay ($46.95)

Do or Drink

Drinking card games have a special place in my heart and I know I’m not alone. Even if you don’t feel like partaking in an alcoholic beverage, you can always substitute drinking with something like a shot of hot sauce or something else unpleasant, like a spoonful of cinnamon.

While Cards Against Humanity is a fantastic game, it can get a little stale once you’ve played the base game at every single party you’ve ever been to. This game mixes things up entirely and is reminiscent of all the times you likely played Truth or Dare in school.

Where to buy: Amazon ($29.95) | Catch ($23.99) | eBay ($20.98)

Bad People

If your friends are a group of savages, you’ll probably love this game. With its black and white design, it strongly resembles Cards Against Humanity – but forces you to dish out some brutal inner thoughts about your mates. This is another one of those card games where you might want to nurse a drink and try not to take anything too seriously.

With questions such as “whose funeral will have the smallest attendance?” to “who’s least likely to suffer from identity theft?”, you’ll certainly be kept on your toes. This drinking card game is best played with a bunch of good-natured pals, who will hopefully feel closer than ever once the night is over.

Where to buy: Amazon ($46.95) | eBay ($21) | Yellow Octopus ($49.99)