UFC 287: When and Where Aussie Fans Can Watch Pereira vs Adesanya

Listen up, UFC fans. Because we have quite the event coming up. Alex Pereira is set to step into the octagon with Israel Adesanya (again) for UFC 287. If you’re keen to catch these rivals going head-to-head one more time, here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya: What do you need to know?

UFC 287 is a highly-anticipated rematch between Nigeria’s former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, and his Brazilian rival Alex Pereira.

While this fight is being referred to as Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2, this is technically not the second time these rivals have gone up against one another. The pair of fighters have fought once in the UFC comp, but have also competed twice before in kickboxing.

For all three prior fights, however, Pereira has walked out victorious, so this fight is a huge chance for Adesanya to get a win in his pocket.

When is the fight?

UFC 287 is slated for April 9 at 12:00 pm AEDT (this translates to 11:30 am in South Australia and Northern Territory and 10:00 am in WA). The fight is being held at Miami-Dade Arena in Florida.

Where can I watch Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya in Australia?

For those looking to watch UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 at home from Australia, you can do so via Kayo. Be warned, however, that this is a Pay-Per-View event and you will need to fork out $59.95 to stream the fight live.

You don’t need an existing Kayo subscription to access the UFC event, but you will need to order access to the fight. You can do that here.

