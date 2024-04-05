When Is UFC 300 and How Can I Watch It Live in Australia?

Calling all UFC fans, the next major event gearing up to hit the arena is fast approaching, so we’re here to give you a rundown on when UFC 300 is coming our way, how to watch the event in Australia, and who is featured on the main card. Here’s everything we know.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Alex Pereira of Brazil walks to the octagon to face Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

UFC 300 is set to kick off on Sunday, April 14, from 12:00 pm AEST, 10:30am ACST and 9:00 am AWST (Daylight Saving Time will be done-zo by this point), so mark your calendars, folks.

UFC 300 Full Card

UFC 300 Full card (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Wondering who is heading into the arena for the UFC 300 event? Here is a break down of the full fight card scheduled ahead.

The light heavyweight title and women’s strawweight world title matches are set to be the two biggest events of the evening. Current light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira will be taking on Jamahal Hill, with Zhang Weili seeking to defend her title against Yan Xiaonan – so expect some excitement from those fights.

Early Prelims

Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano

Women’s straight bout: Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez

Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

Bantamweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt

Prelims

Light heavyweight bout: Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

Women’s bantamweight bout: Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison

Featherweight bout: Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

UFC 300 Main Event

Light heavyweight title bout: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill Women’s strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan

Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan Lightweight bout: Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan Middleweight bout: Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Where is UFC 300?

The mixed martial arts event is set to go down at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

How to watch UFC 300 in Australia

Now, onto the good stuff. If you’re looking to get your mates together to watch UFC 300, here’s how you can do that in Australia when the fight arrives.

Kayo will be airing the Prelim and Main Card fights with a Pay-Per-View event for $59.95. You don’t need a Kayo subscription to get access to the fight, simply register for access to the PPV event and you can pay for this once-off event. Read more on the website here. You can also access the fight via Foxtel’s Pay-Per-View here.

Lead Image Credit: UFC/Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC