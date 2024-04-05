When Is UFC 300 and How Can I Watch It Live in Australia?

Calling all UFC fans, the next major event gearing up to hit the arena is fast approaching, so we’re here to give you a rundown on when UFC 300 is coming our way, how to watch the event in Australia, and who is featured on the main card. Here’s everything we know.
Table of contents
When is UFC 300: What’s the event date?
UFC 300 is set to kick off on Sunday, April 14, from 12:00 pm AEST, 10:30am ACST and 9:00 am AWST (Daylight Saving Time will be done-zo by this point), so mark your calendars, folks.
UFC 300 Full Card
Wondering who is heading into the arena for the UFC 300 event? Here is a break down of the full fight card scheduled ahead.
The light heavyweight title and women’s strawweight world title matches are set to be the two biggest events of the evening. Current light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira will be taking on Jamahal Hill, with Zhang Weili seeking to defend her title against Yan Xiaonan – so expect some excitement from those fights.
Early Prelims
- Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano
- Women’s straight bout: Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez
- Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs Jim Miller
- Bantamweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt
Prelims
- Light heavyweight bout: Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic
- Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison
- Featherweight bout: Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes
UFC 300 Main Event
- Light heavyweight title bout: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill
- Women’s strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan
- Lightweight bout: Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
- Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan
- Middleweight bout: Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage
Where is UFC 300?
The mixed martial arts event is set to go down at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
How to watch UFC 300 in Australia
Now, onto the good stuff. If you’re looking to get your mates together to watch UFC 300, here’s how you can do that in Australia when the fight arrives.
Kayo will be airing the Prelim and Main Card fights with a Pay-Per-View event for $59.95. You don’t need a Kayo subscription to get access to the fight, simply register for access to the PPV event and you can pay for this once-off event. Read more on the website here. You can also access the fight via Foxtel’s Pay-Per-View here.
Lead Image Credit: UFC/Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.