Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3: What UFC Fans Need To Know About the Upcoming Fight

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to go head to head on July 10 in what is expected to be one of the biggest events in UFC this year.

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor will be the third time these fighters have squared up and it has been theorised that the winner of this match will go up against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

If you’re keen to watch along at home, here’s what you need to know

When is UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3?

The event is slated for Sunday, July 11 at 12:00 pm AEST. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be fighting at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA.

How can I watch the fight from Australia?

You’ll need to sign up for access to Kayo Sports’ pay-per-view fight access to watch UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3. Tickets went on sale on Friday, July 2 and they will set you back $54.95.

Note that you do not need a Kayo Sports subscription to order and watch pay-per-view events. However, non subscribed users will get access to all of Kayo until July 15th, 11:59 pm AEST if they sign up for access.

If you’re wondering, you will not automatically gain access to watch this fight if you have an existing Kayo subscription.

You’ll be able to stream the fight on the Kayo app, TV, tablet or online. Sign up for access to the fight here.

What do I need to know about the event?

The full main card for UFC 264 includes the following fights:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor (lightweight)

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson (welterweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya (bantamweight)

Sean O’Malley vs vs. Kris Moutinho (bantamweight)

In terms of fighter performance, the UFC has a breakdown of Poirier and McGregor’s stats (and those of the other UFC 264 competitors) here.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor also stepped into the cage together back in September 2014 (McGregor walked away victorious) and on January 24th, 2021 (Poirier took home that one). Some have said this fight will be the one that decides McGregor’s legacy as a fighter.

Will you be watching? If so, check out more on the fight here.