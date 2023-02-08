You’re Cutting Into Your Baked Brie All Wrong

Baked brie functions as a sort of cheese balloon; instead of air, the inside is full of gooey, melted cheese (and promise). It’s when that first guess slices into the side of the brie — popping the balloon — that things start to fall apart. Suddenly, it’s a mad dash to catch the liquid cheese before it cascades off the cheese board, leaving the rind empty and alone. Quit the cheese chase, and cut into the brie from the top instead.

Baked brie goes through two life stages: hot and melty, followed by room temperature and congealed. Exposing interior of the brie from the top helps the cheese keep it together while navigating these changes. Whether you’re serving the brie in a bowl or or on a flat surface, puncturing the round with a slice to the side is going to drain the cheese, leaving a weird, abandoned, cheeseless rind next to a puddle of congealed cheese. The rind is good. That’s where all the mushroomy funk lives, and it’s even better with some cheese inside. Keeping the hot cheese all in one place allows it to stay warm just a bit longer. Even if it’s only a few more minutes, that’s high quality dipping time you don’t want to lose.

Bake the brie how you normally would. Just before serving, grab a small serrated knife and cut a circle out of the top. It’s kind of like cutting a hole in the ice for ice fishing. (I’ve never actually gone ice fishing, but you know what I’m talking about.) I prefer to keep the “lid” about a ¼-inch inside the top edge. I think it makes a more secure barrier for the liquid cheese, but you can cut all the way along the edge if you want to expose more of the melted interior. You don’t have to cut deeply, just make it through the rind, and be gentle. The cheese will be very soft, so use the serrated ridges to your advantage, and avoid pressing and pulling; try to use a sawing motion. When you’ve freed the top circle of rind, use the knife to lift it off.

Instead of a cheese balloon, you now have a gooey cheese bucket. Rather than chasing cheese across the plate, you can dip and spread at a leisurely pace. Once the cheese cools, which doesn’t take long, cut into the sides to finish the remaining cheese and rind together, as they were meant to be enjoyed.