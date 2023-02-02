Make Friends With These Summer Salads if You’re Sick of Lettuce

Did you start 2023 promising you’d eat more salads? Are you already sick of lettuce? Well, we’re here to save you and your tastebuds with these delicious summer salad recipes.

The team at Farmers Picks have created this collection of salads to not only celebrate summer produce, but to help you use it all up. Farmers Picks rescues fruit and veg directly from farms, saving it from landfill.

So, let’s get into it with these three summer salad recipes that will leave you feeling good inside and out.

Halloumi, orange and kalamata salad recipe

What you’ll need:

4 tbsp olive oil

1 orange

1/2 of a lemon, juiced

250 g h alloumi

h 50 g k alamata olives, pitted

k 1 l arge handful of celery leaves, roughly chopped

l 1 s mall handful of parsley, finely chopped

Directions:

Measure 3 tbsp of olive oil into a medium bowl, grate the zest of one orange over the olive oil. Add 1 tbsp of lemon juice. Cut your halloumi into 7mm slices. Slice your kalamata olives in half lengthways. Slice the top and bottom off of your orange. Stand it on the flat bottom and follow the natural curve of the orange to cut off the rind, keep doing this all the way round until your orange is naked and you can’t see excess white pith. Turn it onto its round side and cut slices of about 7mm thickness. Slice these in half so you have half moon shapes. Wash and finely chop your parsley. Wash and roughly chop the celery leaves. Add 1 tbsp olive oil to a large frying pan. Heat pan and olive oil on the stove for 1 minute over medium heat. Add your halloumi and fry for a couple of minutes on each side or until golden brown. Whilst your halloumi is cooking, lay the orange across the base of a serving platter. Once your halloumi is perfectly cooked, turn the heat down to low and add your kalamata olives to the pan. Pour over your olive oil/juice/zest mixture and let it cook for 1-2 minutes. Turn off the heat and add your chopped parsley. Fold together gently with a spatula so you don’t break up the halloumi. Grab some tongs and arrange the halloumi and olives across the orange slices in a decorative manner. Pour the remaining oil and juices from the pan across the platter and garnish with celery leaves. Eat this dish immediately whilst the halloumi is still warm and tender.

Summer green bean and cucumber salad with miso, sesame dressing

What you’ll need:

Dressing 80 g w hite miso paste

w 60 g r ice wine vinegar

r 60 g c anola oil

c 2 tsp s esame oil

s 1 c love of garlic