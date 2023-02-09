Tell Someone You Love Them With This Sweet Panna Cotta Recipe

So, Valentine’s Day is around the corner and chances are you might be thinking of sweet treats to whip up in the name of lurve (whether that be for yourself, a pal or your partner). If that’s the case, allow us to help with an impressive AF recipe for a strawberry and cream buttermilk panna cotta.

Brought to you by Winning Appliances culinary expert, Chloe Skipp, this recipe takes a classic Italian dessert (panna cotta) and hits it with the comforting flavours of strawberries and cream.

Are you drooling yet? Let’s take a bite out of this dessert dish, then.

Strawberry and cream buttermilk panna cotta recipe

Be warned that this panna cotta recipe does mention a few specific appliances, which we’ll list for you below. But in most cases, there are workarounds for those of you who don’t have these kinds of tools on hand. For example, we doubt many of you have a blast chiller on hand; just use the fridge instead – it’ll take longer, but we’re not working in commercial kitchens, here.

What you’ll need for your panna cotta:

2½ tbsp hot water

2½ tsp gelatin powder

1 cup (250ml) thickened cream

1 cup (250ml) buttermilk

¼ cup (90g) honey 1 tsp vanilla extract

Strawberry jam for panna cotta

500g strawberries, washed, hulled and diced

1 cup (250ml) water

⅓ cup (120g) honey

2 tbsp chia seeds

Strawberry and kombucha granita

1 cup (250ml) ginger and lemon kombucha

½ cup (40g) flaked almonds

1 tbsp honey

250g fresh strawberries, halved, to serve

Directions for your panna cotta recipe:

Turn your Smeg blast chiller to the “creams and mousses” function and pre-run to cool the compartment. Lightly grease six ¾-cup (190ml) dariole moulds or ramekins. Place onto a baking tray. Pour water into a small bowl; add gelatin and whisk until dissolved. In a medium saucepan, gently heat cream, buttermilk, honey and vanilla and stir until well combined. Cool slightly; add gelatin and mix well. Pour the cream mixture evenly among prepared moulds or ramekins. Place in the blast chiller and press start (alternatively, you can set these in the fridge for 3-6 hours). Meanwhile, to make the panna cotta’s strawberry jam, blend strawberries with water in a food processor or blender. Strain, discarding seeds; pour liquid into a small saucepan with honey and cook until well combined and just heated. Set aside to cool. Pour half of the strawberry mixture into a small bowl and stir through chia seeds, place in the fridge to set. For the granita, mix the remaining strawberry mixture with kombucha and pour into a lamington tray. Place in the blast chiller for 1 hour or until set. Using a fork, scrape the surface until flakes appear; return the flakes to the freezer until you’re ready to serve. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 160°C fan-forced; mix almonds and honey; pour onto a baking tray lined with baking paper; bake for 10 minutes or until golden; allow to cool on the tray. Break into clusters. To serve, tip out panna cotta onto plates and serve with strawberries, jam, granita and almond clusters.

Hot tips: