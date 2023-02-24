What’s the Speed Bump Sex Position and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

Another day, another reality TV show driving fans to learn about a topic they previously had no idea about. Much like episodes of MAFS and The Bachelorette have done in the past, a recent episode of Love Island has caused audiences to rush to their computer screens to educate themselves about a term they’re not familiar with: this time, that term is the speed bump sex position.

If you’re curious about what the speed bump is, and why everyone is seemingly talking about it right now, here’s a quick guide.

What’s the speed bump sex position and why is everyone talking about it?

Love Island contestant Tom Clare shared in a recent episode that his favourite sex position was the speed bump, and as a result, the internet has exploded with interest in this sex move.

So, what is it?

In a nutshell, the sex position is named after the positioning of a pillow that creates a kind of speed bump shape to the receiver’s body. The speed bump is a rear-entry sex position, much like doggy style, but the person on the receiving end places a pillow under their hips to prop their booty up a little.

While lying on your stomach, you can choose to either keep your legs together or spread them apart. Then, the person who is on the giving end of the position can either straddle their partner’s closed legs while entering them from behind, or come up behind them from between their legs.

Annabelle Knight, a Sex and Relationship expert at Lovehoney spoke with Cosmopolitan about the speed bump sex position, sharing that it’s popular because “of the deep penetration made possible by the position and the elevation of the hips made possible by the pillow.”

“The partner doing the penetrating can experiment with positioning of their legs and can kiss the nape of their partner’s neck and could even wear a vibrating cock ring to add an extra level of stimulation,” she said.

