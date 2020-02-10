Oscars 2020: Watch The Live Stream Here!

Image: Nine

This year's Oscars is not one that movie fans will want to miss with some very interesting choices for Best Picture; including Netflix Original The Irishmanand the comic book movie Joker! You can watch the whole Oscars red carpet show and awards ceremony live at this link.

Channel 7 will be streaming tahe 92ndt Academy Awards through its 7Plus streaming service. (You can also log in via Facebook.)

You can watch 7Plus on your PC or laptop, and there are mobile apps for iOS and Android.

The live carpet, meanwhile, can be watched live via The Academy's Twitter account.

How to watch the Oscars live in the U.S.

Trying to watch in American? You can tune into local coverage online through the official American network host ABC. Click here for ABC's live stream!

Here are those links again: