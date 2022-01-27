Academy Awards: What to Expect at the 2022 Oscars

Well, movie buffs, the biggest night in the film industry is coming up quick. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March, where we’ll find out which 2021 films are worthy of Oscar gold.

If you’re keen on keeping up to date on all the latest from this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, we’ll do our best to keep you posted right here with a list of all the most important details regarding the event.

When will the Oscars take place and where can you watch them?

The Oscars are once again being held slightly later in the year and are scheduled to take place on March 27 in the U.S. That makes it Monday, March 28 in Australia.

The event generally begins at 11 am AEDT with a couple of hours of red carpet arrivals beforehand.

In the past Channel 7 has been the local broadcaster of the Oscars in Australia. It’s yet to be confirmed if that will be the same for this year’s Academy Awards, but if so, you’ll be able to watch the action live on Channel 7 or stream it on 7plus.

We’ll keep you posted on timing and broadcasters as we get closer to the event.

Where will the Oscars be held?

Last year the Oscars were split across two locations but in 2022 it’s scheduled to take place at the usual venue of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear whether COVID-19 will cause things to be split again but you can expect some restrictions to still be in place come March.

Will the Oscars be live?

At this stage, yes the Oscars ceremony will be broadcast live. ABC holds the rights in the U.S. and will be broadcasting and streaming all the action as it happens, as will hundreds of other territories around the world.

In the past, some awards shows have made use of pre-recorded segments due to COVID-19 complications. It’s still unclear how the COVID-19 restrictions will impact the 2022 Oscars ceremony so at this stage every award announcement, the red carpet and any performances will happen live.

Who is this year’s Oscars host?

No one has hosted the Oscars since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. That being said, ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich confirmed in early January that the Oscars will return to having a host (or hosts) this year.

At this stage, there’s no telling who that host will be. Big names that have been thrown around include The Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Tom Holland and Zendaya and the Only Murders in the Building trio Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be? — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2022

It’s also expected the Oscars will have a long list of A-list presenters attending the ceremony.

Who is performing at the Oscars?

The Academy Awards has a longstanding tradition of having the Best Song nominees perform their nominated tunes on stage.

Should this tradition continue in 2022 we won’t know who is performing until the nominees are announced. As it stands, the frontrunners for nomination include Billie Eilish for her Bond song No Time To Die, Lin-Manuel Miranda for one of his many Encanto earworms and Ariana Grande for Don’t Look Up.

If nominated we could see any or all of these big names take to the stage.

What can we expect from the red carpet?

From some truly chic styles to truly outrageous looks, the Oscars red carpet is a sight to behold each and every year.

At this stage, we know celebrities will walk a red carpet prior to the Oscars ceremony, although how it will take place is still to be determined.

When it does come time for the red carpet, you’ll be able to watch it an hour or so before the main awards ceremony starts.

When will the Oscar nominations be announced?

So, when can we find out who is in the running for an Academy Award this year?

The Oscar nominations are set to be announced on February 8, which will likely make it Wednesday, February 9 here in Australia.

We’ll update you once the official nominations are out, but in the meantime here are a bunch of buzz-worthy favourites you can watch right now.

Oscar predictions: who’s gonna win?

Isn’t that the million-dollar question?

While we won’t know who has officially won the race until March 28, there are a few frontrunners.

Belfast, The Power of the Dog, Dune and CODA are favourites for the Best Picture award.

In the acting categories, there’s a lot of buzz about Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Nicole Kidman’s (Being the Ricardos) portrayals of real-life heroines, Princess Diana and Lucille Ball respectively. As for Best Actor, keep an eye on Will Smith (King Richard), Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick…BOOM!) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Power of the Dog).

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia for more information about the 94th Academy Awards.