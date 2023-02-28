Prepare Your Home for Ramadan With IKEA Australia’s GOKVÄLLÅ Collection

If you’ve taken a peek at IKEA Australia’s social media accounts of late, you may have noticed the furniture brand has announced it has launched a new Ramadan-inspired range of pieces: the GOKVÄLLÅ collection.

In a recent Instagram update, IKEA shared that “Whether you’re hosting iftar, suhoor or a festive meal with close friends and family, the GOKVÄLLÅ collection can help you create the right atmosphere. The colours and rhombus patterns of this collection take inspiration from tile patterns found in the Middle East – just mixed with some modern charm.”

From dining and tea sets to beautiful textiles and lights, the range is here to help you celebrate Ramadan in whatever way you like.

If you’re preparing for Ramadan in your home and are keen to get your hands on some new decor, here are a few of the stand-out pieces from the IKEA GOKVÄLLÅ collection.

Celebrate Ramadan with IKEA’s GOKVÄLLÅ collection

Here are 12 of our favourites from the range, but it really is just a taste of the lovely options on offer.

As you can see, the price point for most of these pieces is pretty affordable, which is always a bonus when you’re styling your home for a special occasion.

Some items from the GOKVÄLLÅ collection have already started to sell out, and although certain products are set to be restocked in the coming weeks, there is clearly a lot of excitement for this range so move quickly if you’d like to take any pieces home with you in time for Ramadan!

And if you decide to use this IKEA collection to style your home for Ramadan this year, let us know in the comments below what you used and how you set it up – we’d love to hear from you!