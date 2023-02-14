‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Can Sea Cucumber Collagen Help With Eczema and Rosacea? This Brand Thinks So

Bree Grant

Published 1 hour ago: February 15, 2023 at 10:34 am -
Image: Bescher
If we say sea cucumbers, your mind doesn’t automatically leap to skincare. You either think of a cucumber floating in the ocean or those cute little aquatic slug-like critters moseying along the ocean floor. But apparently, sea cucumbers are the newest innovation in marine collagen skincare, and they’re making some serious waves.

So much so that Queensland-based skincare brand Bescher Beauty has made sea cucumber the hero ingredient in its range. Touted as a natural and safe solution for those suffering from acne, sea cucumber collagen is a natural source of collagen that helps reduce inflammation and irritation caused by skin conditions like eczema and rosacea, according to the brand.

It’s also said to help improve skin tone and even out texture by reducing the appearance of acne scars, blemishes, and dark spots. Plus, the range is free of harsh chemicals and fragrances, so it’s safe for all skin types.

Scroll to check out Bescher Beauty’s entire range.

Sea Cucumber Collagen Regeneration Serum, $119

Bescher Beauty, Sea cucumber collagen
Image: Bescher

This ultra-concentrated serum contains sea cucumber collagen, orange stem cells and hyaluronic acid, which boost collagen production and skin cell turnover.

Sea Cucumber Collagen Anti-Ageing Cream, $129

Bescher Beauty, Sea cucumber collagen
Image: Bescher

The Sea Cucumber Collagen Anti-Ageing Cream combines sea cucumber collagen, squalane, hyaluronic acid and Kakadu plum extract to help minimise the early signs of ageing.

Sea Cucumber Collagen Calming Cream, $129

Image: Bescher

Bescher’s calming cream is formulated with ingredients that help heal the skin barrier when it’s suffering from inflammation. It helps to improve overall hydration and soothe red, irritated complexions.

Curious about how well it works? The website has a bunch of before and after shots of customers whose skin conditions have cleared up after consistent use.

You can learn more about Bescher and sea cucumber collagen here. 

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

