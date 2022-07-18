The 7 Best Beginner Eye Creams for Skincare Rookies

My 2022 resolution was to start experimenting with my skincare more after having been a micellar water and face wipe gal for yonks. And I’m happy to say that I’ve been making real tracks. The next thing on my hit list? Eye creams.

But first, do you actually need an eye cream in your skincare routine?

While under-eye creams aren’t exactly a necessary step in your skincare routine. It is a fact that the skin under our eyes is a lot thinner than the skin on the rest of our face and body and so much less oily as a result of having no oil glands. They’re also a lot more sensitive to certain ingredients and actives and more prone to puffiness and ageing, according to The Skincare Edit. Naturally, this means it can require a different level of TLC compared to the rest of our bodily counterparts.

So, while your daily moisturiser might be enough to keep your under eyes healthy and fresh, investing in an under-eye cream that contains specialised ingredients that cater for the fragile skin under your eyes can give it the extra TLC it deserves.

Now, don’t get us wrong, we’re not saying it’ll completely diminish your dark circles and get rid of any wrinkles overnight, but it’ll help nurture the skin over time.

So, if you’re keen to jump on board and try one, here are a few of our faves…

As we previously mentioned, this baby isn’t going to be an overnight fix for your dark circles, so don’t buy the cream expecting it to be. But, if you’re looking for an eye cream that’ll brighten and hydrate your under-eyes to give it that ~freshly slept~ and dewy glow, however, you’ll find this will be your best friend as it’s loaded with ingredients that shine, including vitamin C and optic brighteners.

Shop it here.

Chances are, you’ve probably heard just how great retinol is as an anti-ageing active, thanks to the rate at which it boosts cell turnover. So, naturally, this particular eye cream that offers a pure and slow release of retinol provides visibly smoother skin around the eye area over time and is said to reduce the appearance of fatigue. Did someone say double-whammy?!

Shop it here.

Cera Ve had its moment on TikTok — and for good reason, folks. Why? The brand offers quality, no-frills skincare for a fraction of the high-end cost. This means no added fragrances and weird fancy ingredients. Just straight-up actives that get down to business.

This includes three essential ceramides to help restore the essential skin barrier, as well as controlled-release technology to deliver long-lasting moisturisation and combat puffiness. You can try applying it with a mini under-eye jade roller to help stimulate blood flow and oxygen for a double dose.

Shop it here.

Considering the skin under your eyes has no oil glands, it can be a prime spot for getting dry and flaky — especially in certain seasons (read: winter) when your skin is sucked from all its moisture or when certain makeup products start to irritate it.

That’s where this Deep Hydrating Gel comes out to play. Supercharged with hyaluronic acid, peptides, vitamin B5, witch hazel and cucumber extract, it’s a hydrating wonderland for your skin.

Shop it here.

Our faves over at Avene have gone and done it again with a super light-weight smoothing eye contour cream that’s designed to work overnight to boost cellular activity, improve the appearance of skin texture and preserve the skin. It’s also free of any retinol if your skin’s just not ready for that yet. Oh, and it smells like heaven.

Shop it here.

If you prefer a lightweight serum-esque type of skincare, this lovely Australian-made, cruelty and fragrance-free Biologi Rejuvenation Serum is packed with Australian native superfood antioxidants ready to restore and protect your delicate eye area. It can also be used on the rest of your face to ease any additional redness and pigmentation.

Shop it here.

Much like the serum, this baby is made with calming ingredients, including kiwi oil extract and avocado oil, to give sensitive skin the ultimate treatment. It’s also fully cruelty-free and vegan for our plant-based friends.

Shop it here.