The Easiest Way to Make Better Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies can turn even the most dreary day into a cosy occasion. Regardless of whether you like them crispy, crunchy, chewy, or soft, I think we can all agree that chocolate should be heavily involved. Most recipes recommend a reasonable measurement of chips, but there could be more, right? Instead of adding a higher quantity of the average morsel, which could screw up the structural integrity of the dough, add in a dose of mini chips.

I like to keep emergency cookie dough in my freezer (obviously), and as I was topping off my supply, I ran out of my standard-sized morsels. Instead of going out into the crappy New York winter weather, I dumped in the remainder of my mini chocolate chips. Not only did the cookies look profoundly inviting, but there was no question of whether there was enough chocolate in every bite, and I fit in more ounces overall.

There comes a point with chocolate chunks and morsels where the batter simply can’t hold more without falling apart or, at best, becoming very flat. Adding mini chocolate chips, or even chocolate shavings, to the normal amount of chocolate chunks gives you the best of both. The mini bits are encased by the dough, supporting the structure and keeping the cookie tall, while the chunks deliver those giant, thrilling mouthfuls of unadulterated, melted chocolate.

The easiest way to make an extra chocolatey-chip cookie is to go about your business making your favourite recipe, and add the indicated amount of chunks or morsels, along with up to one cup of mini chocolate chips. Depending on who you are, that sounds like a lot (or maybe not enough), but a mounded cup is my go-to measurement. Mix everything together until fully incorporated, and bake as usual, then enjoy the most thoroughly chocolate chipped cookie you’ve ever had.