From Normal People to Vida, Here’s a List of Spicy Shows Worth Streaming

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With Valentine’s Day speeding around the corner, loads of people have love and lovin‘ on the brain. Naturally, that’s going to impact the kinds of shows and movies we’re keen to stream. If you’re in the mood for romance, may I suggest this list of romantic titles on Netflix right now? However, if you’re after some saucy content with sex scenes aplenty, this list of sexy shows and movies will be more your speed.

Read on if you’re after a list of movies and series that’ll get your heart racing with its sex scenes.

7 shows, stacked with spicy sex scenes

Bridgerton

Of course, Bridgerton is first on the list. The period drama is as horny as they come. Forget spicy sex scenes, Bridgerton season 1 had an entire sex montage that had fans sweating. If you’re after a list of the best scenes in the season you can find that here.

For those new to the series, the show’s synopsis reads as follows:

During the Regency era in England, eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love.

Watch it on Netflix here.

Outlander

Another obvious one, but when thinking of memorable sex scenes, who can go past the seductive series Outlander? Claire and Jamie’s relationship has caught and held the attention of fans for 6 seasons now.

You can’t deny there’s an irresistible quality there.

Outlander’s synopsis reads as follows:

Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion.

Find seasons 1-5 on Netflix now.

The L Word: Generation Q

The modern sequel to the original series The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q quickly became a (sexy) fan favourite after hitting screens in 2019.

The series synopsis reads as follows:

Ten years after the previous events, the original group of friends is joined by new faces as they continue their journey through the trials of life and love in Los Angeles.

Find The L Word: Generation Q and its spicy scenes on Stan.

Vida

Vida, which came to television screens in 2018 and stars Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada and Karen Ser Anzoategui, is another series that is broadly recognised for its powerful sex scenes. It’s credited as being a passionate show with powerful representation of LGBTQ+ folks within the Latinx community.

The synopsis reads as follows:

Vida is a drama series about two Mexican-American siblings from East Los Angeles. Party girl Lyn lives a carefree life in the Bay Area. She couldn’t be more different than, or distanced from, her sister Emma, with whom she has no relationship. A death in their family forces them to return to their old stomping grounds, where they confront long-repressed feelings and learn the surprising truth about their mother’s identity.

Watch the show on Stan in Australia.

Insecure

Yes, this show may have beautiful friendships at its core but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t also have some sexy AF content to offer. Issa Rae’s creation is filled with spicy scenes featuring everything from awkward sex to touching intimate moments.

Insecure’s synopsis reads as follows:

Best friends Issa and Molly belong to the same social background and face similar experiences. They always strive to find solutions to their problems by facing them together.

Watch the show on Binge in Australia.

Normal People

A frustrating but sexy series about a couple of people with wild chemistry but no communication skills, Normal People captured the attention of the masses when it first dropped.

The show’s synopsis reads as follows:

Following Marianne and Connell, from different backgrounds but the same small town in Ireland, as they weave in and out of each other’s romantic lives and start to grow up.

Watch this spicy show on Stan.

Sex/Life

I didn’t say this list was full of good sexy shows, did I? While there are loads of problems with it, there’s no denying Sex/Life and its many hot and heavy sex scenes captured the interest of audiences all over.

The show’s synopsis reads as follows:

A suburban wife and mother takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

Watch this series on Netflix.

Are there any shows you think we’ve left out here? Share your favourite saucy watches with us below.