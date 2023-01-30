Ditch That Scratchy Picnic Rug for One of These Beautiful Woven Ones

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When the Australian summer hits, it can only mean one thing — more time outdoors. More beach days, family BBQs, nights under the stars, and picnics with friends. That means you need to stock up on all the supplies to make your time outdoors as comfy and cosy as possible, think SPF (we recommend lots of it), beach umbrellas, chairs and good-quality picnic rugs, like this one from Hendeer.

Hendeer is a small Australian brand that creates beautifully woven picnic rugs that can be used in various ways. From decorative throws or blankets to camping mats, wall tapestries, and even a tablecloth — you can choose to use it however it suits your lifestyle.

READ MORE 6 Beach Chairs Worth Plonking Your Toosh on This Summer

These unique and versatile rugs are made from a blend of cotton and recycled polyester, making them environmentally friendly and durable. The brand also aims to use conscious and sustainable practices by using minimal recyclable packaging and incorporating reclaimed materials to create products that stand the test of time.

Hendeer also offers matching cushion covers that can complement the designs of the picnic rugs, if you’re looking for something extra when it comes to home decor or would like something a little comfier at your next picnic. They’re also gorgeous as stand-alone pillows to be used around your home.

So why are we telling you all this? Well, because these beautiful rugs and cushions are currently 20% off until Valentine’s Day (Feb 14). So if you’re still hunting for a V-Day gift (for yourself or others), it’s a perfect time.

You can check out Hendeer’s full range of picnic rugs, cushions and more here.