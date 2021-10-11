This TikTok Dance Challenge Is Actually a Guide to Basic Self-Defence

For International Day of the Girl this year (October 11, 2021) UN Women Australia has launched a new TikTok dance challenge. And before you roll your eyes and exit out of this article, let me explain why it’s important. You see, this #EmpowerMoves challenge is more than cute choreography: it’s a sequence of basic self-defence moves.

The #EmpowerMoves dance challenge uses music from Australian singer-songwriter Wafia, and movements from choreographer Karla Mura – with direction from the team of She Fights Back (women’s only self-defence training) – to pull together a sequence using moves like palm strikes, blocks and roll unders.

The video is live on TikTok now, along with a series of explainer videos on each move. The movement is gaining attention as a clever way to shed light on the important issue of women’s safety.

UN Women Australia CEO Simone Clarke shared a statement on the dance, stating that:

“The challenges girls face are unrelenting, some we could have never imagined, but they are resilient and deserve to celebrate their strength. When the world is safe and equal for girls – we will dance for joy. Until then, girls can dance to be fierce, dance to be powerful, and dance to show their voice for the equality they deserve”.

While a dance on TikTok is certainly not able to solve the very real problem at hand, the team behind the #EmpowerMoves TikTok challenge for International Day of the Girl highlighted that this initiative has been designed to help push awareness, start important conversations and boost women’s confidence.

So far, names like Grace Tame, podcasters Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon, and h3rizonmusic have gotten involved in the movement, sharing their moves for a good cause. There are loads more sharing their take on the #EmpowerMoves challenge, however. Check out the full list of self-defence TikTok dancers here.

Whether you dance to @UNWomenAust #empowermoves or not – the purpose is to give girls an opportunity to be confidently part of the narrative on #genderequality and to continue the conversation to demand an equal & safe future. @TamePunk thank you for your support & your moves! ???????? pic.twitter.com/gkESBPpQDL — Sunita Gloster (@sunitagloster) October 10, 2021

The #EmpowerMoves campaign follows the UN Women Australia’s When Will She Be Right? initiative from early 2021, asking Aussies to push for accelerated progress on gender equality.

If you’d like to learn more about the #EmpowerMoves movement, continue reading on here. White Ribbon Australia also offers valuable information on gendered violence here.

If you or someone you love is in need of help, 1800RESPECT offers counselling and support for people impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence and abuse 24/7, free of charge. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.