Instafest Is Like an Early Spotify Wrapped

If you’re suddenly seeing some of the most epic festival lineups in history all over your social media feeds – you’re not alone. We regret to inform you that they are not in fact real festivals. A partnership between Spotify and Instafest is curating dream festival lineups based on users’ streaming habits, which are now popping up all over social media.

If you’re wondering what the deal is with Spotify Instafest and how to make one of your own, we’ll break it down for you.

What is Spotify Instafest?

Instafest is a third-party app that links with your Spotify data to create a nice little graphic that mimics a festival advertisement.

Here’s an example:

The app creates a mock festival poster featuring your Spotify account name and three days’ worth of artists based on your listening habits.

For a while there, I actually thought Instafest was Spotify Wrapped, but alas we still have to wait for that one. The automatic curation of your data in is pretty spot on though, so it does kind of feel like a pre-Spotify Wrapped.

How to create an Instafest lineup

If you’re ready to create your own dream festival lineup it’s very easy to do so.

All you’ll need to do is head to the Instafest website and log in with your Spotify account. It will be drawing from your personal Spotify data so take that into consideration.

You can customise your Instafest graphic to include artists from the last 4 weeks, the last 6 months or your top musicians of all time on Spotify. You can also choose from a few different poster layouts and can even name your festival (if you don’t want it to feature a slightly embarrassing username).

Once you’ve generated your Spotify Instafest you can save it to your device and share it with your friends.

It’s definitely a great way to get a little preview of some of the artists that may make it into your end-of-year Spotify results. Now we just wish these festivals were real.