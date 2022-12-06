Lounge Lovers Is Slicing up to 80% Off at Its Syd and Melb Warehouses This Week

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re in a mad rush to get the house in order before it’s your turn to host Christmas lunch in, ahem, approx. 19 days (sorry for the jump scare), we may have some news to help you out.

Lo and behold, our friends over at Lounge Lovers have just announced that from today (December 6) to Monday next week (December 12), they will be slashing up to 80% off two million dollars worth of ex-display stock, seconds and imperfect furnishings at their Sydney and Melbourne warehouses.

Featuring dining tables from $150, sofas from $600, chairs from $250, and so much more, you’re guaranteed to find any of those last-minute furnishings you need to ensure your house is ready for the masses on Christmas Day.

Holt Live Edge Dining Table ($600, usually $1,999)

To get your hands on these goodies, all you have to do is head down to Lounge Lovers’ warehouses located at 28 Lyn Parade, Prestons in Greater Western Sydney — a short drive from Casula Mall and off Hoxton Park Road — or 144 Northcorp Boulevard, Broadmeadows for our Victorians. The outlets will open at 9am and close at 5pm, inclusive of weekends.

That way, you can also feel the goods in person if you’re someone who likes to investigate the size and materials in the flesh.

If the warehouses are quite far away from your humble abode and you need that little bit of extra motivation to head down there and see what it’s all about, the Lounge Lovers Melbourne and Sydney Facebook pages have a sneak peek as to what’s on offer. This includes their Cuba Woven Leather Bench ($200, usually $499), Aspen Velvet Armchair ($250, usually $699), Marina White Concrete Coffee Table ($300, usually $799), Holt Live Edge Dining Table ($600, usually $1,999), Otis Sideboard ($300, usually $899) and so much more.

Otis Sideboard ($300, usually $899)

If you are picking up from the Lounge Lovers furniture clearance centre, just a note — this is set up to be a contactless service, so please ensure you are able to carry your items yourself or bring additional help with you. You might also need to bring your own trailer or van, as only limited delivery slots are available for an extra fee.

Happy shopping!