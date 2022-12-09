This Supportive, Foldable Yoga Mat Offers Extra Protection for Your Knees and Wrists

Stop lugging that bulky, inconveniently-shaped yoga mat all around town because there’s a new and improved exercise mat on the block. Let us introduce you to FoldUP, an Australian-based, female-founded health and wellness brand that has taken your traditional roll-up yoga mat and — through innovation and expertise — turned it into a mat for the twenty-first century.

Addressing all of its former pain points, this new exercise essential does exactly as the same suggests and folds up into an easily transportable square to alleviate any issues associated with taking your mat on a busy train or on the office commute. It’s also 100x easier to store at home — especially if you’re in your ~apartment living~ era or just tight on cupboard space right now.

FoldUP Movement Mat, $119 ($107.10 with code ‘LIFEHACKER10’)

To make the deal even sweeter, this mat has been carefully designed to offer extra thickness and support to users who find traditional mats too thin and flimsy to protect their knee and wrist joints.

“I observed as the many movers of Melbourne would carry their bulky mats with them on their daily commutes and decided to create something practical and stylish that can be easily transported from home to the studio, work and beyond. I’m a fan of all kinds of movement, and this mouldable, thick yoga mat has been tried and tested to support them all,” Founder of FoldUP, Elle Kiffer, said.

“[This includes] those who have injuries and need extra support for their knees, wrists and spine, for those who want to carry their mat around (in their Movement Bag, of course) and those who want to take their mat on holiday with them. It conveniently folds into a square and only weighs 1.2kg which is less than half the weight of a traditional yoga mat.”

Movement Bag, $170 ($153 with code ‘LIFEHACKER10’)

If you’re someone who likes to weigh up its quality based on what it’s made out of, rest assured, the mat has been developed with 100% top-grade TPE material, which is more eco-friendly than your traditional rubber and PVC yoga mats. How’s that?!

Interested in getting your mitts on one of these? Or even buying it for your yoga/pilates-obsessed pal? Check them out here. We even managed to snag you all a 10% discount with the code ‘LIFEHACKER10‘.

If you’re a serial mat commuter, you can also grab The Movement Bag (that fits your thick yoga mat + your laptop, workout wear, drink bottle and more) in a bundle with your mat purchase for $224.10 with the code (usually $289).