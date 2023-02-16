5 Travel-Friendly Yoga Mats to Take On Your Next Getaway

If you’re planning on jetsetting away on an exciting vacation sometime soon, and you don’t want to give up your exercise regime entirely — you don’t have to! Legend has it, as long as you’ve got a yoga mat, you can do pretty much anything.

This includes a bunch of resistance exercises using just your body weight alone, as well as light stretches and HIIT sessions to keep your stamina up while exploring the new digs.

That being said, to be able to bring a yoga mat with you, it needs to be as compact as they come, while still offering appropriate support for your joints (otherwise you might as well just use a towel). So, here’s a lovely list of the best travel yoga mats you can shop in Australia that fits both of these requirements.

The best travel yoga mats to shop in Australia

This iconic mat does exactly as the name suggests and folds up into an easily transportable square to make commuting on a busy train or walking to your yoga class much easier. It’s also the perfect shape to store seamlessly at home — especially if you’re tight on cupboard space right now.

Bonus points for being carefully designed to offer extra thickness and support to users who find traditional mats too thin and flimsy.

This super thin Lululemon yoga mat is as transportable as they come as it can be easily folded or rolled down into a small square — perfect for sliding right in the corner of your carry-on or checked baggage. The elastic strap also keeps everything compact for your whole journey. Thank us later.

Much like FoldUP’s iconic square yoga mat, this 2mm thick number from Gaiam offers a similar square finish that can be easily slotted into a laptop bag or car seat pocket for easy access and transportability at all times.

If the previous option sounds appealing, but your joints aren’t keen on a 2mm thick mat, this one boasts 5mm (and three different layers) of support for your busted knees.

Made with no harsh chemicals like PVC, TPE or silicones, this yoga mat offers a natural rubber base layer for joint protection, as well as moisture-wicking microfibre fabric that — unlike traditional alternatives — will make your mat grippier the sweatier it gets. So, if you’re an avid yogi who likes to practice in the sun or at the beach, this baby is for you.

